Sunday morning worship was opened with prayer then Brother Roberts turned the remainder of the service over to Bob Hammons and Wildwood. We enjoyed a morning of Spirit-filled songs and music.

We will be enjoying a time of praise and worship when we have the Note Burning on April 2, 2017, at 5:00 P.M., at Walnut Grove Church, followed by a celebration of food and fun. Everyone is welcome. The church has worked hard to get the note paid off and it has finally happened. We hope to see you all there.

Brother John Williams Sr. will be preaching on April 5, at 5:00 P.M. at Walnut Grove Church.

Our scripture challenge for this week is Numbers 28-34.

Our prayers go out for the ones who are sick and in the hospital.

Our condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones.

We are thankful for the moisture we received this week. The vegetation is smiling and turning green.

Visitors in our home this week were Beth Stafford, Johnathon Snelson, Donna Bannister, Becky Carter and Pauline Okhuysen.

One afternoon, Delmar and I visited in the home of Jack and Barbara Breshears and while there also, got to visit with Ron and Nancy Breshears, Dwayne and Teressa Nash.

I am busy with making crafts and cooking and Delmar is busy thinking about growing some veggies.

Until next week be thankful for what you have. Others have little or nothing.