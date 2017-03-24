Sunday morning service was opened with songs and prayer.

Margaret Rosseau sang a special.

Brother Claude Robertson gave a short devotion.

Trae and Kendra Shelton read a scripture and led us in a Praise song.

Brother Roberts had help, with his preaching, from his beautiful little great granddaughter, Finley Shelton. He brought the message from Psalms 126: 5-6, “Others.”

Our prayers go out to the family of Neva Vinson, who left this life for the one she has worked for, for all her life.

Also, Prayers go up for Larry Joe Miller, who had an accident on the farm and is in the hospital.

Our scripture challenge for this week is Numbers 21-27.

This Sunday, March 26, is “fill the house Sunday” and Bob Hammons and Wildwood will be ministering in song. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the blessings with us.

On Saturday, Bevy Moore, Becky Carter and I went to Branson, where we did some recording on the new cd Bevy is doing. We had fun with that and got to meet Jamie Haage at his recording studio. We later did some shopping and eating before heading home.

I visited one evening with Dale and Betty Thomas. They are our new neighbors and we are happy to have them in our neighborhood.

Until next week, remember to put Jesus first, others second and yourself last.