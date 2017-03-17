Sunday morning service was attended by an almost full house which is sometimes not the case when time changes the night before.

Music and hymns were enjoyed and Brother Claude Robertson brought an interesting short devotion. Trae Shelton read a short article then Kendra Shelton read from Isaiah 54:10 and blessed us with a beautiful song.

Brother Roberts brought the message from Galatians 6:7-10, “Being Good to People.”

Our scripture challenge for this week is Numbers 14-20.

Several have been sick with one thing or another. We are praying for healing for them all.

It is good to have Barbara Breshears back home after a few days stay in the hospital.

Linda and Bob McCleary are back in circulation again after being sick. Delmar and I have been to visit with Jack and Barbara Breshears a couple of times.

Earnie and Helen Cook and Trinity Mitchell came to visit one day last week and we enjoyed their company for lunch. I even got down in the floor and played with Trinity so much that she didn’t want to leave when they were ready to go. I sure love the youngsters.

Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter came to visit on Saturday and stayed for supper.

On Tuesday, Delmar and I went to Nixa and stopped by to see Jim and Marilyn Sickler’s new home. It is really nice. They gave me the grand tour which I enjoyed. We didn’t get to visit long because it was snowing, so I wanted to get started home.

Until next week try to focus on being a blessing to someone else.