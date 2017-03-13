Sheriff Report 3.9.2017

During the week of Feb. 24 to March 6, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has answered 192 Calls for Service and has arrested 23 subjects. There are currently 13 subjects incarcerated in the Douglas County Jail with two subjects being held out of county.

On Friday, March 3, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a subject at Wal-Mart on active felony warrants. Jessica Cooper, 29, of Ava, was arrested on Felony Class C possession of controlled substance (metham-phetamine) and misdemeanor Class A careless and imprudent driving carrying a bond of $15,000 10% cash or surety with CPS drug testing and no contact with involved victim. Cooper posted bond and was given a later court date.

Also on Friday March 3, Deputy Taylor Wallace made two arrests in an investigation regarding solicitation of a female minor. In this case the following subjects were arrested:

Douglas Ray Allen II, 27, of Isabella, Mo., was arrested on an unclassified felony count of enticement or attempted enticement of a child and felony Class E sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 1st offense. This warrant carried a $20,000 10% cash or surety bond with conditions of no contact with children under 17 years of age, CPS supervision, and no social media. Allen bonded with a bondsman and was given a later court date.

Also arrested in this investigation was Ward Michael Anderson, 46, of Cabool, who was arrested on an unclassified felony count of enticement or attempted enticement of a child and felony Class E sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 1st offense. This warrant carried a $20,000 10% cash or surety bond with conditions of no contact with children under 17 years of age, CPS supervision, and no social media. Allen bonded with a bondsman and was given a later court date.

Also arrested on Friday, March 3, was Chad Norton, 38, of Ava, on a capias no bond warrant issued for failure to obey judge’s order on a felony Class C possession of controlled substance (metham-phetamine). Norton was transported to the Greene County Jail where he was housed until his court date on March 7 at 9 a.m.

On Sunday, March 5 , the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received and responded to one of the most difficult calls we will ever take, when emotionally impaired persons try to do suicide by cop.

This subject had been armed with a knife but decided to put it down. The subject began coming at Sheriff Degase and trying to get him to kill him. He was then tackled and taken into custody by Deputy Kobby Roberts. Deputy Roberts quick actions and thinking potentially saved a man’s life.

A good job to my entire staff and to Cox Ambulance personnel who responded to take care of the subject’s injuries he had inflicted upon himself prior to our arrival. The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.