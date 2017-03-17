Sandy Church

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am on Sunday morning and we began our 10 am service with the devotional reading from Ephesians 4 with Doyle Humbyrd filling in as Sunday School Superintendent for Brad Siler. Danny Johnson led in prayer after requests were given. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in songs of worship. Alyssa Boyd played Jesus Loves Me on her fiddle. Cindy Todd, Stephanie Chambers and Rhonda Menzies shared about their past mission trip to Faith Home as well as plans for a future mission trip in June. We were dismissed by having special prayer for all those who will be going on the June mission trip. Our 6 pm service began with congregational singing. Alyssa Boyd provided a fiddle solo playing Jesus Loves Me. Pastor Neal ministered from Jeremiah 2. We were dismissed in prayer by Sonya Hodges. Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting and 7 pm for Bible Study. We are currently studying Deuteronomy. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.