Hello everyone. Thank the Lord that we are being blessed with some much needed moisture. When the sun comes out, we had better have our lawn mowers in good shape to mow the grass, because it will grow fast, fast, fast.

Gary Lirley began the Red Bank Church service by leading the congregation in the singing of hymns. Brother Randy welcomed everyone and asked for prayer requests. As usual, there were a good many requests, and those were lifted to the Lord in prayer. Giving a mission offering in celebration of her birthday was Linda Johnson. It was announced that a special film presentation would take place for the evening service; beginning at 6:00 p.m. Eloise Hallmark sang special music.

The morning sermon from Ephesians 5: 21-33 was based on the fact that as daylight submits each day to darkness, likewise, we should submit our lives to God; and also to each other as man and wife. The word, submit, means to humbly, give over. In this scripture, Paul teaches the Ephesian Church that just as the church is subject to Christ, so the wives should be subject to their husbands in everything. They should honor him by listening to him and by carrying out his instructions as close as possible. This should not be a difficult task if the husband loves his wife just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for her. “So husbands ought to love their own wives as their own bodies; he who loves his wife loves himself” (Eph. 5: 28). Paul compared our personal submission to God and our humble submission to each other as man and wife in verse 31,”For we are members of His body, of His flesh and of His bones.”

It was wonderful to have Jennifer Lakey back in our midst. She said that she really missed the blessing of getting to worship the Lord with her church family each Sunday.

The Red Bank Church truly enjoyed presenting a program of music to the residents of Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center last Sunday. I always enjoy visiting with the residents after the program. They are all so wonderful and uplifting.

Our church had planned a roadside trash pickup day last weekend, but it got rained out. We will reschedule for some time between April and the middle of May. We should all strive to make sure our roadsides look clean and beautiful for the Memorial holiday visitors, as well as, our other holiday visitors. It is very hard work, but worth the effort.

I heard from my sister, Joan, who had an emergency heart bypass surgery about six weeks ago. She is doing great and pretty well able to care for herself without much help. She is even able to drive her car. She is only 81 years young. We are so happy for her and her family.

Gary and I visited with Maxine Lirley one day last week. We found her in the cafeteria eating her lunch. She had finished her lunch and was waiting for dessert to be served. She ordered dessert for us too, so we enjoyed eating strawberry ice cream as we visited with her. We couldn’t have timed that visit any better even if we tried.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. I’ll leave you with this bit of truth related to us by Brother Randy; its original author unknown. “The Word of God does not need re-written. It needs re-read.”