Hello everyone. Wow, we are finally having some real winter weather with snow and everything! The winter season does not have much more time to show itself because spring officially begins next Monday, March 20th. I was looking on the calendar to find out what date that Easter Sunday comes on. This year Easter will be on April 16. We have about a month to prepare for that special event.

Gary Lirley led in the singing of hymns to begin the Red Bank Church service. He also welcomed members and guest. Jennifer Lakey gave a mission offering in honor of her grandchild’s birthday. Jeane Huff gave an offering in honor of her nephew, Les Lirley’s birthday. Brother Randy reminded everyone that the ladies mission group would be meeting at 5:00 that evening before the Praise Night service at 6:00. Next Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. the Red Bank Church will be providing a program of gospel music, for the residents at the Heart of the Ozark Healthcare Center. Red Bank’s road side cleanup day is scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m. Brother Randy then asked for prayer requests. Prayer was offered on behalf of each request. Eloise Hallmark sang special music.

To begin the morning sermon, Brother Randy stated that there were two types of Christians. They are: #1. Fans of Christ; or #2. Followers of Christ. He described the Fans as admirers of Christ with only head knowledge of Him. The Followers are those who are guided by God’s Word; with both eyes fixed on Jesus. James 1:22, clarifies the difference by saying, “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves. For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man observing his natural face in a mirror; for he observes himself, goes away, and immediately forgets what kind of man he was.” Brother Randy said that a real Christian is one who is willing to give up things so more can be given to God’s word and to those in need. They are giving people, loving people, serving people and peaceful people. We find in Ephesians 5:1-2 that we are to be imitators of God as His children. We should walk in love as Christ loves us and gave himself for us an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweet smelling aroma. The apostle Paul, said, in verse 8 that we, as Christians, should “Walk as children of light in all goodness, righteousness, and truth. We should know what is acceptable to the Lord and have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them. Brother Randy asked these questions: Can we define ourselves as a fan or as a follower of Christ? Are we a sweet smelling aroma, to God’s nostrils? Are we living our lives in God’s light or in sin’s darkness?

This week, on March 12, Gary and I celebrated the 56th year since our first child, an eight and one half pound baby boy, was born in Tulsa, OK. It took around 25 hours to bring him into this world, but he has been well worth the effort.

Visiting in our home last week was Gary’s sister, Jeane Huff.

I was very busy last weekend, preparing and looking forward to a visit from our daughter, Mitzi, her husband, Mark, and son, Ben Fawcett, but because of the weather, they had to cancel their trip. Ben was driving in from Virginia and the weather there became very treacherous. Mitzi said that they may get to visit us in May after their daughter, Jessi Fawcett, graduates from high school. Where do the years go? I was with Mitzi, and holding her hand when Jessi was born. She was so happy that after three boys, she finally gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. You are invited to worship with us at Red Bank Baptist Church. You will be greeted with a smile, a handshake and a lot of love. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Worship begins at 11 a.m. Sunday evening services begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday prayer meeting begins at 7 p.m. Our pastor is Brother Randy Hilton. He preaches God’s word with clarity and truth.