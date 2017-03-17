Quad Cities

Dear Loyal Readers of the Douglas County Herald:

I’m hoping none of you got blown away or damages from the storms Monday night. We had eleven tornadoes in Iowa Monday night and a lot of straight line winds. A town ten miles from here got a lot of damage and in Muscatine County a tornado and high winds did damage. One whole side was blown out in a church in Muscatine. I’m sure it was probably a lot worse in other states. The wind was really blowing the rain against the windows here, but as far as I know there was no damage in Tipton. We’re supposed to get some snow today, but I don’t think it’s to be very much. We plan on going to Muscatine this morning to get some things we can’t get in Tipton. A few things we can’t find anywhere else. Such as Maxwell House Decaf Instant Coffee. I don’t know why no other store carries it, but we’ve never seen it anywhere else. I use Folgers decaf and make it in the coffeemaker, but Walt likes the instant Maxwell House.

This month is my birthday (again!) I thought I was old enough last year but I guess not. I got a nice big heavy package from my cousin, Edna, in Nixa, MO. I’m trying to wait until the 16th to open it but it sure is a big temptation though. Not much longer to go. When I heard from her the last time, she and Bill were both having some health problems so I hope they are both feeling much better. Walt’s sister, Hazel, called last night and we both had a nice visit with her. Her son, Tom, is doing okay so far with his new transplanted kidney. She said she saw all the pictures of us when Berta, Denny, Dee, Renee’ and Joe came to Tipton to eat with us at the Family Restaurant. I guess Renee’ posted them because I think she was the only one taking pictures. Hazel lives in Michigan with her son Tom.

I will get this in the mail box so I can get ready to go. Maybe we can get back before it snows. It was way too windy to go anywhere yesterday. It would have blown our little car away maybe. “I trust you Jesus”. Take care of yourselves and bye, bye for now.