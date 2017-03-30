One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. What a blessed week this has been. I pray everyone has been to church this week.

Wednesday night at Upper Room Fire Church we finished up our five week Bible study on the War Room. We learned so much about knowing who the real enemy is and how to pray effectively against that enemy. We covered all ten of the prayer battle strategies and had results shared from individual study time. Looking forward to the next Bible study.

Saturday we were once again blessed to visit the nursing home. We just love going and singing for the residents there. It is such a blessing when you hear them singing along with you. Even had some that knew our new song and sang with us.

Sunday morning Sunday school was on the names of God. This lesson began in Genesis 1:1 “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” God, from the Hebrew, Elohim, the I’m ending is the Hebrew plural. the singular form, eloah is found in Job. The Bible uses Elohim in the plural for the trinity. It is plural, we are trinity. A name is: by which a person or thing is known, or a characteristic by which a person or thing is known. For example: Adam-made of the earth. Jehovah Raffa means healer. “He is the Rock, his work is perfect for all his ways are judement: a God of truth and without iniquity, just and right is he,” Deuteronomy 32:4. Rock means strength. One true God that deserves worship. “Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God the Father,” Philippians 2:9-11. Jesus is the authority. God is an everlasting God. The beginning and the end. Will always be with you. “Trust ye in the Lord for ever: for in the Lord Jehovah is everlasting strength,” Isaiah 26:4. God is blessings, powerful, and persistence. If you do not know Him find a church to attend so you may be introduced.

Sunday mornings service was about our power we receive from God. We have the power to bind the enemy. Bind is to restrain with bonds. “Or else how can one enter into a strong man’s house, and spoil his goods, except he first bind the strong man? and then he will spoil his house,” Matthew 12:29. This refers to bind the strong man, which means to free those enslaved to Satan. One of the main reasons Jesus came to the earth was to bind Satan. Jesus’ binding of Satan accomplished in part through His driving out demons and more completely in His death and resurrection, shatters the power of Satan’s realm and restores the power of God’s kingdom. Jesus promised true believers authority over the power of Satan and his cohorts. We must know we are not in conflict with flesh and blood, live before God fervently committed to His truth, have faith Satan’s power can be broken, proclaim the gospel of the kingdom in the fullness of the Holy Spirit, use the power of the cross and Jesus’ blood to fight against Satan, pray in the Spirit, and pray for the gifts of the Spirit.

Sunday night we had Super Sunday. Super Sunday is geared toward the small children, with songs for them to worship and a message delivered by a puppet show. The puppets taught them about anger. Everyone has problems with anger, but we are instructed to: “Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath: Neither give place to the devil,” Ephesians 4:26-27. This was the memory verse shared. If you feel angry be sure to watch yourself and do not explode. When we sin in anger we will say and do things that can’t be taken back. This is hurting to the person our anger is directed at, but also hurts us. That is what it means to not give place to the devil. Do not sin in anger and give the devil a foothold. Resist the devil and he must flee.

Watch for flyers around town and in the paper for upcoming events. We are so pleased at all God is doing with our church. If you have no home church or just would like to visit come see us. Until next week be blessed. We are headed to a youth rally on Friday night. We will be hosting the Teen Challenge Choir on the 23rd of April. We will be hosting a youth rally in June.

Upper Room Fire Church, 808 S. Jefferson, Suite 1, Ava, MO 65608, 417-543-8778. Brother Norman Talbert