One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. What a beautiful day, this is a day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.

Friday night the youth from Upper Room Fire Church, went to a youth event in Climax Springs. It was a wonderful night of fellowship and worship. Heard a message on making God first in our lives. Always first. If we really check ourselves we would know that we don’t. God comes before our spouse, our children and everything else. We all tend to think we are doing good, but how many miss a church function for a ballgame or something similar. God must be first in our lives.

Sunday morning Sunday school was knowing our true enemy. The devil appears as an angel of light. Then we started discussing in what ways was this possible. People close to us, things we enjoy, he can make sin look all pretty in a pretty package. He is deceiver, wants to get rid of the blood. The blood of Jesus Christ who saved us. We discussed pride, vanity, false teachers, confusion, and idols. We went through many scriptures, but the worldly things are summed up in the following verses: “Now, the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, reveliings, and suchlike: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God,” Galatians 5:19-21.

Sunday mornings message was on pursuing God. Do you pursue God? King David did. When David and his men were gone, their home was invaded. Everything was gone when they returned. Homes burned, women taken captive, and everything gone. “When David and the people that were with him lift up their voice and wept, until they had no more power to weep,” 1 Samuel 30:4. They cried until they had no tears left. Have you ever felt that broken? Have you ever cried until you had no tears to cry? The people were so broken they talked of stoning David to death. David cried out to God, God gave him what he needed to heal the land. God sent them to take back what was stolen from them. When you are all cried out, truly broken the only place to turn is to God. Only God can give you what you need.

Sunday night’s message was on Double Portion. This was our youth night and it was an awesome service. God was there. The message on the double portion talked about the contest on the mountain with Elijah. Elijah asked God to rain fire down. God did. The others could not get victory from their false God. Jesus told the disciples to go and wait in the upper room. They were there ten days, then God showed up with His Holy Spirit and everything changed. When somebody challenges God, He shows up right on time. We must be on fire for God. “And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. And suddenly there came a sound of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance,” Acts 2:1-4. We should desire to be under the influence of the Holy Spirit. That is so much better than the high from any drugs or alcohol. Peter gave a sermon after being baptized in the Holy Spirit and he said, “For these men are not drunken, as ye suppose, seeing it is but the third hour of the day. But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel: And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams; And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit, and they shall prophesy: And I will shew wonders in heaven above , and signs in the earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke,” Acts 2: 15-19. The baptism of the Holy Spirit was meant for everyone to have. It was not just for that time for it says in God’s Word that in the ‘last days’ He will pour out His Spirit on all. Take it in, accept it and open your heart to what God has for you.

This Sunday is ‘Super Sunday,’ it is geared for all the smaller children. There will be praise and worship songs that are for younger children. There will be a lesson taught using a puppet show. Come join us bring your little ones for some fun starts Sunday evening at 4:00 p.m.

On March 31st our youth will be traveling to another youth event. Looking forward to that.

Until next week get into the word and pray without ceasing. Stay blessed.