One Accord Ministry

Good Monday morning everyone. I pray everyone has had a blessed week. My husband and I were blessed to be taken to the Stained Glass Theater in Ozark to watch a show. It was wonderful. If you have never been you should go and support their ministry.

Wednesday night Bible study is going so well. We were blessed with visitors this past Wednesday night. Pray they come back this week. We covered three prayer strategies this week: 1) your family: fortifying the lives of those you love. Our families are the most important part of our lives after God. The enemy will try to disintegrate the family and destroy every member. When the nitpicking turns to bickering; the bickering turns into outbursts, the outbursts into rude, below-the-belt unkindness and bitterness; the bitterness into slow, seething pullbacks of silence and isolation–is it just your spouse being terrible? Acting awful? Is it just your child pulling away into their own rooms–disconnected, disjointed, fragmented? No it is the enemy trying to turn the home into a dueling battleground. He wants you miserable, exhausted and joyless. To fight this bring all your family issues right up to the line, get things out in the open. Be specific. You can’t change each other that can only be done by God. Be ready the more you pray for your family, the more the Holy Spirit will shine a spot light on your issues. Prayer is how we isolate the real problem. Prayer is how God gets through to us. 2) your past: ending the reign of guilt, shame, and regret. Satan likes to make you relive your past mistakes. He wants you to feel unworthy. He will make a personal, unwelcome, and unwanted attack. God’s grace has taken care of that. We are free. We are all on a journey here. We are not perfect (none of us). We all struggle. We can tell from fatigue we feel and the stiffness in our spiritual joints that we haven’t always taken good care of ourselves. But prayer wakes us up with mercies from God that are new every morning. “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature; old things are past away; behold, all things become new.” 2 Corinthians 5:17 3) your fears: confronting your worries, claiming your calling. Satan will magnify your fears, making them appear insurmountable, intimidating you with enough worries until avoiding them becomes your driving motivation. In fervent prayer, we discover something: God is fearless. And because He is fearless, we can be fearless too. When His presence is with us and going before us, nothing should faze us or give us pause. So despite your hesitation, say yes. Walk on. Have faith. Fear not. “What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee. In God I will praise his word, in God I have put my trust; I will not fear what flesh can do unto me.” Psalm 53: 3-4

Sunday school we learned “Who’s the enemy” The enemy has many names. “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:” 1 Peter 5:8 Here he is called the devil but he is also referred to as an adversary. Biblical definition of adversary: person or force that attacks. an enemy. “And they had a king over them, which is the ‘angel of the bottomless pit,’ whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.” Revelation 9:11 Abaddon:destruction, Apollyn: destroyer. The bottomless pit is where the 1/3 of the angels that were cast out of heaven with satan are chained up. It is also referred to as the abyss. Hell was never meant for us. It was just for those cast out of heaven but when man sinned that all changed. Satan is also called the dragon (an agile creature that is able to take an attack and move smoothly). He is the accuser of the brethren. Why does satan come after us: he wants to keep us from heaven and does not want us to have a personal relationship with God. He is called a serpent again in Revelation just as he was called in the Garden of Eden.

Sunday mornings message was: ‘Why the baptism of the Holy Ghost?’ “And, being assembled together with them, commanded them that they should not depart from Jerusalem, but wait for the promise of the Father, which, saith he, ye have heard of me. For John truly baptized with water; but ye shall be baptized with the Holy Ghost not many days hence. When they therefore were come together, they asked of him, saying Lord, wilt thou at this time restore again the kingdom to Israel? And he said unto them It is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the Father hath put in his own power. But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you; and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.” Acts 1:4-8 The Holy Ghost points us to Jesus and Jesus points us to God. The Holy Ghost gives us the power to overcome the devil. The Holy Ghost glorifys Jesus and the Father. What is promised to the overcomer? The overcomer will eat of the tree of life, a crown of life, will not sufer the second death, will receive hidden manna and a white stone, a new name, be a pillar in the temple, and will sit with Jesus. That should inspire everyone to be an overcomer.

Sunday night’s message was ‘Holy, Sanctified Vessels’. This means to be set apart for the Master’s work. Consecration and Sanctification means a devotion to righteousness. Holiness needs to be in perfection of righteousness just as Jesus was. All conversation from our mouths should be holy, sanctified life should come easy. Jesus lived a sanctified life here. He lived separated from the things of this world. Living holy should include integrity which is when nobody is watching. In you private time. We are supposed to be untouchable from the things of this world. To be consecrated means to be cemented in, can’t be moved. We all have to STAND on living holy lives. Do the right things. Set the example. We can do this and still be happy and have fun.

Reminders: Bible study Wednesday evening at 6:00pm. Sunday morning 10:00am Sunday school, Sunday morning service 11:00am. Sunday evening service 4:00pm.

Friday the 17th, our youth are traveling to a youth event. Sunday the 19th we will have brother Jared Dake preaching morning service, that evening our youth will lead the praise and worship and brother Dake will preach again. Sunday March 26 will be our ‘Super Sunday’ this is geared for the little ones. We will have praise directed for them and special message geared just for the littler ones. We will have the 1st responders prayer meeting on March 31st at 6:00 pm. We want all who would like to come visit us on any of these occasions. Bring a group from your home church.

Until next week get in the Word and work on your prayer life. It is very important especially in the days we live in.

Upper Room Fire Church: 808 S Jefferson, Suite 1, Ava MO 65608 phone: 417-543-8778 Brother Norman Talbert