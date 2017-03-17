Norwood Gleanings

Howdy.

St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday and if you go down to city hall, you will see my cousin, Vonda Kay Bungard all dressed out in green, but what’s neat is, it’s her birthday too. So wish her happy birthday. On the 18th my dad will turn 72, but as George Jones sings, “He Ain’t Ready for the Rocking Chair Yet.” On the 20th my daughter Reba and her husband John McCune will have their 2nd anniversary. Tyler and Lori Mills will celebrate on the 21st and Joe and Aleth Rogers will be married another year on the 23rd. Congratulations to you all.

I heard through the grapevine that Jr. and Alberta Steinart sold their farm. That is a beautiful farm and Jr. has lived there as long as I can remember.

I know I am repeating myself, but please go pay your fire dues at city hall, $65 will help them out. They need your dues to keep going and to purchase things to help make their job better. You will appreciate it if they come to your home. I did three times. Ha! Ha!

Burnetta Williams, her two daughters Shelly Chadwell, Katie Roberts and yours truly took off Tuesday evening and went to Branson to watch Joan Williams’ youngest son, Josh and his daughter in a play, “Meet Me in St. Louis.” It was so good. Josh loved acting growing up and passed it on to his children. Josh lives in Branson with his family.

The girls softball team will start off Saturday, March 18 at Conway at 1 p.m. in a tournament. Emily Chadwell came back to pitch this spring. We were hoping that Payton Drake could pitch, but the doctors just released her to come back due to a knee injury.

The boys will begin their season at Hurley on the 17th.

The children’s home will have a supper and auction on March 25. We have a great opportunity to help needy children. Plan to attend.

Those on our sick list are Sharon Marler (cancer), Virginia Housley (cancer, she has started treatments), Shirley Cottengim and her son, Danny (cancer).

Thought: God does not give you what you can handle; but God helps you handle what you are given.

Until next week, God bless our little town.