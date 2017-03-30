Mt. Zion News

In the Mt. Zion Bible School chapel service on Monday Pastor Bob showed his pictures of Israel. Norman Murray did “Sound Waves” demonstrations after lunch on Tuesday and Wednesday. Spring Break is Monday-Friday, March 27-31.

Ushers in the Sunday morning worship service were Alex Fourman and James Cox. Wesley Young was a visitor. The special song was a duet by Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson, accompanied by pianist, Barbara Uhles. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “Peter’s Reflections” from Matthew 26:33-69. “Though all men shall be offended because of thee, yet will I never be offended…he cometh unto the disciples and findeth then asleep, and saith unto Peter, what could ye not watch with me one hour? Peter followed him afar off unto the high priest’s palace, and sat with the servants…a damsel came unto him, saying, thou also wast with Jesus of Galilee.” (1) Betrayed by Foolish Pride – his claim, his charge. (2) Beseiged by Fatigue – asleep, aware. (3) Beset by Fear – trailed, testify. (4) Beleaguered by Foes – the wrong fire, the worthwhile friends. II Peter 3:17-18, “Ye therefore, beloved, seeing ye know these things before, beware lest ye also, being led away with the error of the wicked, fall from your own steadfastness. But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” Pastor Bob showed a picture of “The Sentinel”, a 2,500 year old olive tree in the Garden of Gethsemane. If it the oldest living thing known on earth, and it would have been a witness to part of the events in today’s scripture lesson.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service. Delbert Murray sang a solo. Hershel Letsinger spoke on behalf of the Gideons. Barbara Lestinger and Ken and Bev Cain were also in attendance. Hershel took us “Down the Gideons’ Memory Lane.” He told how the Gideons began in Wisconsin in 1888. By 1902 there were 2,000 members and they put a Bible in every motel lobby. In 1937 several states (including Missouri) had a law that there should be a Bible on every teacher’s desk. Bibles were placed in those schools. Fifty thousand Bible (at 25 cents a copy) were given to military personel the Easter Sunday before Pearl Harbor. In 2001 the one billionth Bible was given; in 2015 the two billionth Bible was distributed. God’s word is powerful! An offering was received before the service was dismissed.

In the Wednesday evening service, there were testimonies by Mary Thompson, Delbert Murray, Dennis Uhles, and Jesse Paxton. Edith Johnson led in prayer. Sister Cinda spoke on “The Difference Between Good and Great.” It is about 18 inches – the distance between our head and our heart. Being a Christian must be 18 inches deeper than head knowledge and come from the heart. Matthew 22:37, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.” Don’t settle for being a good Christian – be a great Christian!