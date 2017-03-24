Mt. Zion News

The seven high school choir students from Mt. Zion Bible School who attended the fine arts symposium in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 10-11 were Elizabeth Fleming, Jonathan Lizotte, Keeton Freeman, Marissa and Drew Rehfeldt, Emmaline and Ethan Koch. Adult sponsors were Dana Fourman and Karen Koch. Others who attended from Mt. Zion included Adam and Genessa Freeman and the Rehfeldt family.

The invitational event was hosted by Aldergate Christian Academy with the goal of further developing musical abilities of high school choir and band students. The students stayed in dorms at God’s Bible School. They rehearsed for nine hours under five directors before the concert by 110 choir members at 4 p.m., Saturday. The group left Mt. Zion at 6 a.m. Thursday and returned at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The students said it was “fun, interesting and unique” and they “learned a lot and met lots of people.”

The ushers for the Sunday morning worship service were John Dale and Alex Fourman. Jesse Paxton led the congregational singing. The “special” was a song read by Judy Murray. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “Current Christianity” from Matthew 16:13-19. “Some say that thou art John the Baptist; some Elias; and others, Jermias, or one of the prophets…Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the Living God…and I say also unto thee, that thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” (1) Faith Declared – false statements, faith statement (designation – the Christ; distinctive – the Son; divinity – the living God.) (2) Foundation Disclosed – comparison of words (petros vs. petra), craftsman of works (I will build), controller of work (my church). (3) Future Determined – conflict asserted (gates of hell), conquest assured. Current Christianity must be the same as was declared that day at Caesarea Philippi. Several photos of that location were shown during the sermon. Visitors included Tabitha and Wesley Young of Ava.

At 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon Mt. Zion Church held a service at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. Cinda Thompson led several songs. Barbara Uhles played the piano. Pastor Bob gave a sermon. Others from Mt. Zion included Mary and Bob Thompson, Sr., Earnest and Judy Murray, Dennis Uhles, Jeanette Cardin, Linda Ferguson and resident, Wanda Trice.

In the Sunday evening service, Linda Murray read an original poem. Judy Murray led in prayer. Co-Pastor Cinda Thompson gave the message, “Moses, the Mountain Man.” (This was the unabridged version of what she presented the previous week at Mt. Nebo, as a host of the Holy Land Tour.) Deuteronomy 34:1-5, “Moses went up from the plains of Moab unto the mountain of Nebo…and the Lord showed him all the land of Gilead…so Moses the servant of theLord died there in the land of Moab.” The man Moses – solitary, humble, unselfish. The Mission – to lead God’s chosen people out of bondage. The Mountains – Sinai and Nebo. God buried Moses; his “gravestone” is Mt. Nebo. Closing prayer was by Delbert Murray.

In the Wednesday evening service, Jesse Paxton was the song leader. Mary Thompson led in prayer. Cinda Thompson gave Mission News from Samaritan’s Purse in Iraq: Voice of the Martyrs in Korea and China; Syria, Bolivia, Brazil, Haiti, Africa, Colombia, Peru and the New Destiny Treatment Center in Ohio.

Recent chapel services for grades 1-12 at Mt. Zion Bible School have included “Fanny Crosby” by Stephanie Thompson, “Persecuted Christians in Korea and China” by Pastor Bob, and “St. Patrick and the Shamrock” by Cynthia Miller.