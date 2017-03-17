Mt. Zion News

New Sign—same words. The sign by the parking lot in front of the Esther Ruth Collins Learning Center on the campus of Mt. Zion Bible School was recently replaced. Sheena Mahan did the painting, with assistance from Dana Fourman. Adam Freeman took care of the installation using white vinyl frame and posts. The front of the sign reads “It is not my job to keep the FIRE ; but it IS my job to furnish the FUEL . T. F. Evans, First President.” On the back: “In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths. Provers 3:6. Class of “71.”

Delbert Murray gave the welcome in the Sunday morning worship service. Jesse Paxton led the singing. Bob Thompson, Sr., led in prayer. Ushers were Earnest Murray and James Cox. Norman Murray sang a solo. Pastor Bob and his wife were in the Holy Land, so Mark Surbrook, minister from Eldorado Springs, preached in both Sunday services. The morning message was from Luke 22:31. “Simon, Simon, behold Satan hath desired to have you, that he may sift you as wheat. But I have prayed for thee, that thy faith fail not: and when thou art converted, strengthen they brethren.” Satan is trying to deceive and destroy us. God allows us to go through trials, but He know how much we can take. He wants us to learn to lean on Him. (1) The intention of the captor. (2) The intercession of Christ. (3) The issue of a contest. (4) The influence of the conversion.

In the Sunday evening service, Phyllis Arnold led in prayer. Mark Surbrook sang a solo. Then he preached from March 4:3-9. “Hearken, behold, there went out a sower to sow….He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.” The various soils involve listening and believing. Jesus is saying, “Can you hear me now?” He wants us to listen and obey. If you are a disciple of Jesus, your job is to listen to Him. Get along with God and read His Word. The mark of a mature Christian is to listen to God before running to ask someone elst.

In the Wednesday evening service the song leader was Jesse Paxton. Delbert Murray took prayer requests. Edith Johnson led in prayer. Brian Haynes gave the devotional message. Psalm 91:1-16, “Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day; nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday….there shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling…I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him.” God uses problems to direct us, to inspect us, to correct us, to protect us, and to perfect us. There were testimonies by James and Debbie Cox, Earnest and Judy Murray, Bob and Mary Thompson, Norman and Linda Murray, Jesse and Cheryl Paxton, Dennis and Barbara Uhles, Edith Johnson, Sheena Mahan, Linda Ferguson, Donna Haynes, Phyllis Arnold, Jeanette Cardin, and Delbert Murray. The closing prayer was by Bob Thompson, Sr.

The Chapel lesson at M.Z.B.S. on Friday was “St. Patrick—Missionary to Ireland” by Barbara Uhles.