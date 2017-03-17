Mt. Tabor Church

We had a good day of worship Sunday, beginning with our pledges, singing and prayer. Supt. Jewell took many requests for those still not fully recovered from their ongoing illnesses. Always pray for the bereaved, also, and our church family. We so appreciate our visitors and hope they will have an opportunity to come back.

Brother Kenneth continues to feel better and plans to be back this Sunday.

In his absence our guest speaker was Brother Lonnie Eaves, who spoke from Acts and Matthew. His question was, are we doing our part? We should have a purpose, after salvation. We thank the Eaves for being with us.

Clifford and Imogene Madewell enjoyed a short visit with their daughter and husband, Sherry and Randy, from the state of California. Sherry was in St. Louis with her job and they were able to come to Ava for a visit, before going on to England to visit family and later to Ireland for a vacation.

Visiting Jewell Elliott recently was Debbie Croney. Other visitors this past week were Shaun, LeAnna and children and James Elliott.

Kay Hutchison stopped by John and Jo Stephens’ Tuesday afternoon, wishing Jo a Happy Birthday.

Dan and Kim Clements visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Monday evening.

Kay Hutchison stopped in to see Skip and Mary at Ava Place, Friday. Skip has been having some health problems.