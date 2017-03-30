Mt. Olive Church

Well, we are having some beautiful rainy weather which is just what we needed. It is amazing how quickly everything turns green when we get these spring showers.

Our Sunday services were well attended although we don’t have many that come on Sunday nights, but we always have a good time praising the Lord in song and testimonies. Once again we enjoyed having our visitors come to worship with us. Hoover drove down from Springfield to be in church with us while his pastor is overseas on a mission trip. He takes advantage of that to get to attend his old home church and to visit with his brother, George.

Our deepest sympathy goes to the Burkhart family from Chadwick. Alan passed away last week and we attended his funeral on Thursday. He was 56. His folks were very good friends of ours and attended Baptist Temple where Jerry pastored for 30 some years.

We really enjoyed the singing at Eastern Gate last week. Not a large crowd, but had some young men there with a fiddle, bass guitar and songs that we all really enjoyed. Hope to see you at the next singing which will be in April at Mt. Olive. Garrison Church where James Orick pastors, had an ordination service last week on Sunday afternoon. It’s wonderful to see young men taking an active part in taking care of the church.

In April we will be having a special Sunrise Service, beginning at 6:30 a.m. with breakfast served afterwards. We invite everyone to come. Easter is a special celebration in the Christian’s life.

We hope you have a blessed week and remember … “Happiness is like jam … You can’t spread even a little, without getting some on yourself.”