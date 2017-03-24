Mt. Olive Church

Hello to everyone on this 1st day of spring. It reached 82 degrees on our back porch today. This evening the peepers are really singing loud. I guess it’s time to start thinking about yard work, repairs and all the outdoor jobs that come with warm weather. Larry is getting some estimates on the church door as it needs replaced. Friday night we attended the Pastor’s appreciation dinner that the Ava chapter of the Gideon’s put on to thank area churches for their support of the Gideon Ministry. I always enjoy hearing the testimonies of different people whose lives have been touched and changed by one of the many Bibles that are placed by this group. And 100% of donations they receive goes directly to printing the Bibles they distribute. It is a worthy mission to support. We enjoyed visiting with Joe and Clara and Dewayne Sparks. Brother Dewayne pastored Breedon Church in the 60’s where Brother Joe Lafferty pastors now. He and Brother Joe held a revival at Mt. Olive (Highlonesome) in 1970 and in that revival Jerry was saved. Now Jerry is the Pastor there! We all had a really good visit. Also sitting at our table was the Melton’s. Sorry I cannot remember his first name! His dad was Virgil Melton who ran the stores both at Goodhope and Merritt so he grew up in this area.

Our Sunday morning service opened with scripture reading and prayer. Loren asked for prayer requests and then birthdays. After classes, several more came in for worship service. Jerry took his text from John 5. I would encourage you to get your Bible out and read this chapter as it has a lot of good points. God has given all power to the Son. Jesus in turn loves us with a love beyond understanding. He is always there for you. But, remember what Jesus tells us. We have an enemy, an adversary. Someone who hates us almost as much as God loves us. Sometimes it’s hard to imagine the spiritual warfare that is going on in this world. On the one hand, Jesus shed his blood on Calvary that the entire world has the opportunity to be saved and receive eternal life. On the other hand, there is Satan who wants to turn your thoughts and mind away from Christ. But you must remember, Satan cannot make you do anything. Oh, he can remind you of all the fun things there is to do, things not nearly as boring as going to church, but, remember, he cannot make that decision for you. That is yours to make. And that decision will have direct bearing on where you will spend eternity. It was a very thought provoking sermon. I wish everyone could listen and heed the message.

Sunday night our crowd was small, but we had a good service. Hoover and his daughter came down from Springfield for evening service. I know George always appreciates them coming and so do we. We had quite a few special songs at the beginning of service. Heather Hampton sang, and so did her Uncle Roy. Loren and Hazel always have a special song ready to sing and everyone gets a blessing from the specials. Jerry preached from Genesis chapter 3. We invite you to come to church at Highlonesome if you do not have a home church. God bless and remember …. There is a spiritual warfare going on between your best friend and your worst enemy. They both want you to spend eternity with them. Jesus versus Satan. Which one will win? It depends on you. Remember Jesus loves you so much.