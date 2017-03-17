Mt. Olive Church

Sunday was a cold windy day, and we had a good service at Highlonesome. Our service opened with scripture reading and prayer, then Sunday school class. The adult class is studying in the book of Timothy. We had a guest speaker, Brother Dewayne Davis for our worship service. He and his wife, Lora was at our church on behalf of the Gideon’s. He made a very good talk on their mission work and how they help to place Bibles all around the world. God has blessed them greatly, as he will bless all those who work to spread the Gospel. The offering that was given to them will help to buy Bibles that they will then place in schools, motels and also in other countries around the world. It is good to know that all the money that is donated to their cause goes for the Bibles. Let’s remember to pray for all the men who are willing to work for this cause. The Gideon organization was started when two men had an idea and put that idea to work. God will bless you too, when you put your heart and mind to work in His ministry..

Our prayer list is long for there is always a need somewhere for someone. It’s sad, but true, that sickness and disease will always be here and will affect someone that you know. So always remember, if you are blessed with good health, to first, be thankful, and then lift those that are not so fortunate, up to the Lord in prayer. He is the great Physician and does hear and answer prayer.

Our Ladies meeting, LIFT, will be this Thursday evening at 6:30. If I or someone did not get in touch with you, and you are planning on attending this week, please bring an item for the basket that we are making up for the benefit auction for Tom Woods. We will also be doing our Bible study, as usual.

Well, have a blessed rest of the week on this snowy, blustery March day and remember … “We are all faced with a series of great opportunities brilliantly disguised as impossible situations.” “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.” “Blessed are those who give without remembering and receive without forgetting.” We invite you to come and worship with us at Mt. Olive. We serve an awesome God and I know He will bless you when you step out to worship him.