MoDOT Selling Maintenance Buildings in Vienna

VIENNA, Mo. – Are you in the market for some clean fill, scrap metal and maybe even an antique window or two? If so, the Missouri Department of Transportation may have an offer for you.

MoDOT is looking to sell two old buildings in Vienna, Mo., with the agreement the buyer will raze the structures down to the concrete slab and salvage the materials. The buildings, a four-bay structure and a salt storage shed, were built in the late 1930s and formerly housed the MoDOT maintenance operations serving Vienna and surrounding areas. MoDOT built a new facility on the same site last year.

Those interested in removing the structures and salvaging materials can tour the buildings, located at 702 Highway 63 North in Vienna, anytime between 10 a.m. and noon on March 22. Bids for the sale and demolition will be opened at 10 a.m. on April 3 at MoDOT’s Central District office, located at 1511 Missouri Blvd. in Jefferson City.

The buildings, which have been inspected and found to be free of asbestos, must be torn down by July 1.

“Everyone stands to gain by using this approach to demolishing these buildings,” said Phil Hamilton, general services manager for MoDOT’s Central District. “We are able to tear down these unused properties at no cost to Missouri taxpayers, while the buyer acquires materials he or she may be able to reuse or sell.”