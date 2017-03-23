Missouri’s Smallmouth and Rock Bass Fishing Regulations Change March 30

All gamefish species have their devoted followings among anglers, but in this part of the state, few species are held in higher regard than smallmouth bass.

Ensuring that smallmouth continue to be a quality catch for Missouri anglers is the purpose behind the regulation changes that go into effect March 30. These regulation changes create a standard 15-inch minimum length limit for smallmouth bass and a daily limit of one at all Smallmouth Special Management areas. The regulations also expand these designated management areas on the Big Piney, Jacks Fork, Big, and Meramec Rivers.

Here is a listing of the state’s Smallmouth Special Management areas that anglers will be able to enjoy:

Big Piney River (Slabtown Access to the Gasconade River);

Big River (Council Bluff Lake Dam to the Meramec River);

Eleven Point River (Thomasville Access to Arkansas Line);

Elk River;

Gasconade River (Pulaski Co. Highway Y to Phelps County Highway D);

Jacks Fork (Missouri Highway 17 to Current River);

James River (Hooten Town Bridge to Missouri Highway 413 bridge);

Joachim Creek (Jefferson County Highway V to Highway A bridge);

Meramec River (Missouri Hwy. 8 Bridge to Railroad Crossing at Bird’s Nest);

Osage Fork of the Gasconade (Skyline Drive Bridge in Laclede County to the Gasconade River

Tenmile Creek (Carter County Highway B to Cane Creek).

Once again, the minimum length limit in all these zones will be 15 inches. South-central Missouri anglers should note this represents a change in the Gasconade and Jacks Fork management zones that previously had an 18-inch minimum length limit.

For all Missouri streams outside of the Smallmouth Bass Special Management areas, the existing minimum length for smallmouth bass of 12 inches and daily limit of six fish will stay the same.

The regulation changes also set a statewide length limit of seven inches for rock bass (also called goggle-eye, Ozark bass and shadow bass) and warmouth. This length limit will apply to waters outside of the state’s Rock Bass Special Management Areas. The statewide daily limit of 15 fish will stay the same. The 8-inch minimum length limit currently in effect for Missouri’s Rock Bass Special Management Areas will remain the same, as well. Those designated areas are:

Big Piney River (Highway 17 to the Gasconade River);

Courtois Creek (Highway 8 Bridge in Crawford County to Huzzah Creek);

Eleven Point River (Thomasville Access to the Arkansas state line);

Huzzah Creek (Willhite Road in Crawford County to the Meramec River);

Meramec River (Highway 19 Bridge in Dent County to Pacific Palisades Conservation Area, which straddles the Jefferson County-St. Louis County line).

For a variety of reasons, smallmouth bass have earned a reputation that sets them apart from many of the other popular Ozarks gamefish species. Smallmouth belong to the sunfish family (family Centrarchidae) and are one of several species that comprise the group of fish known as black bass. The term “black bass” dates back to early chroniclers who used the name to distinguish these dark-backed fish with black markings from other bass that have silvery, lighter colors. (These other bass, in the fish family Moronidae, are called temperate or “true” bass and include species such as white bass and striped bass.)

One reason for the smallmouth’s popularity is where it lives. Some are found in lakes, but smallmouth are best known as a stream fish. They’re not just any stream fish, either. Smallmouth bass are known as hard-fighting, aggressive fish – traits that that make them enjoyable for anglers to catch.

Another reason many anglers have a special affection for smallmouth stems from the habitat they represent – clear, pristine streams that have a steady flow of water. Smallmouth have little tolerance for siltation and turbidity and occur only in streams that maintain flow. For these reasons, non-anglers have an interest in smallmouth, too. The fish’s preference for clear, clean water makes in a “canary in a coal mine” for those who study water quality in streams.