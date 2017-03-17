Michael Sudbury legal

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, MICHAEL SUDBURY, a single person, grantor, by his deed of trust dated May 1, 2009, and recorded on May 6, 2009, in Document/Book number 090763, Pages 1-7 in the office of the Recorder of Deeds for Douglas County, Missouri, conveyed the following-described property located in Douglas County, Missouri, to-wit:

ALL OF LOTS 2 AND 3 OF J.R. SPURLOCK’S SUB-DIVISION, DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI. AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK AT PAGE 19 IN THE OFFICE OF THE DOUGLAS COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK AND RECORDER. SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIONS, RIGHT OF WAY, AND RESERVATIONS OF RECORD

More correctly described as:

ALL OF LOTS 2 AND 3 OF J.R. SPURLOCK SUB-DIVISION, DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI. AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1 AT PAGE 19 IN THE OFFICE OF THE DOUGLAS COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK AND RECORDER. SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIONS, RIGHT OF WAY, AND RESERVATIONS OF RECORD

To a Trustee named in said deed of trust, in trust, to secure the payment of one note in said deed of trust described; and

WHEREAS, default was made and still continues in the payment of said note;

NOW THEREFORE, at the request of the legal holder of said note, who has elected to declare the entire debt due and payable, the undersigned Successor Trustee, in accordance with the provisions of said deed of trust, will sell the property above described at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash, at the North Front Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 SE 2nd Ave, in the City of Ava, Douglas County, Missouri, on Monday, April 10, 2017, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. in the forenoon and 5:00 p.m. in the afternoon and as near to 1:00 p.m. in the afternoon as is practical for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the cost of executing this trust.

Conway Hawn

Successor Trustee

(417) 967-1036

P.O. Box 499

Houston, Missouri 65483

Published: March 16, 23, 30, and April 6 of 2017

Notice

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

