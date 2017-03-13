MDC Offers New Permit Card For Hunters, Anglers, and Trappers

JEFFERSON CITY – Beginning April 1, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer Missouri hunters, anglers, and trappers its new Permit Card as an additional way of carrying and showing proof of most related permits. The new plastic cards are another option to MDC’s paper and electronic permits.

As new permits are purchased and old ones expire, the updated information is automatically accessible through the one-time-purchase cards. Conservation agents can scan users’ cards to verify active permits.

Permit Card buyers can customize their cards by selecting from four nature-inspired background images: bass, buck, mallard duck, or bluebird.

Permit users can buy the new Permits Cards for a one-time fee of $2 online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, from permit vendors around the state, or through the MDC MO Hunting and MO Fishing free mobile apps. Buyers will get a confirmation document at the time of purchase and the plastic Permit Card will be mailed to buyers. Permit Card purchasers must sign the back of the card to validate it as a form of proof of permit.

Cardholders can verify their active permits online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, through permit vendors around the state, through MDC’s MO Hunting or MO Fishing mobile apps, or by contacting an MDC regional office.

Because of permit-notching requirements and Telecheck steps required for deer and turkey hunting permits, the new Permit Card cannot be used as a form of permit proof for deer and turkey hunting. The new Permit Card cannot be used as proof of daily trout tags at trout parks so anglers will still need to purchase and wear their daily trout tags. The new Permit Card cannot be used to show possession of a Federal Duck Stamp so waterfowl hunters must still carry the document verifying the purchase of a Federal Duck Stamp or the actual stamp. The new Permit Cards do not replace commercial permits and lifetime permits, which must be purchased through the Department’s Permit Services Unit by calling 573-751-4115.

The new MDC Permit Card replaces the Department’s existing Heritage Card and new Heritage Cards will no longer be issued. Existing Heritage Cards will still be valid for hunter-education verification, purchasing permits and discounts, but will not be legal as a permit. As with the MDC Heritage Card, Permit Card holders receive a 15% discount on merchandise purchased at MDC facilities and through the Department’s online Nature Shop at mdcnatureshop.com. MDC Hunter Education graduates will receive Permit Cards instead of the discontinued Heritage Card at no additional cost.