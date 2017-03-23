Marshfield Farmers’ Market Planning Meeting Set for April 1

Potential vendors in Webster County and the surrounding area are invited to attend a planning meeting to discuss the upcoming 2017 market season of the Marshfield Farmers’ Market.

The meeting will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 9 a.m. at Grillo’s Café, 1321 Spur Drive, in Marshfield.

Sue DeWitt, market manager, said, “This will be a chance to go over ideas, suggestions and concerns about the market. If you know someone who would like to be a vendor at the market, invite them to this meeting. We will share informa-tion about the wide variety of products that are acceptable for sale at the market.”

The market will be located in the parking lot of Young’s Shopping Center, 900 W. Washington St., in Marshfield. The market will run every Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., from April 21 through October.

Items eligible for sale will include fruits, vegetables, horticultural, agri-cultural and value-added products raised or produced in Webster County and adjoining counties.

The Marshfield Farmers’ Market is endorsed by the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by the City of Marshfield and University of Missouri Extension.