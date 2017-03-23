Looking Backward 3.23.2017

25 Years Ago

March 19, 1992

In a hard-hitting speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Represen-tatives on Wednesday, March 11, U.S. Congressman Mel Hancock (R-MO) called for full disclosure of all the names of the 355 current and former members of Congress involved in the House bank scandal. “I was outraged to learn that the bad checks written at the House Bank now total $10.8 million and that the scandal involves 355 current and former Members of the House,” said Hancock.

J.H. “Junior” McVay, Route 2, Ava, manager of MFA Agri Service of Ava and Mansfield, will retire on March 21, after some 40 years with the company. Randy Hyder, of rural Seymour, has been named to succeed McVay as manager. However, Jim Sell, Ava, will continue to manage the day-to-day operations at the Ava store as he has for the past several years.

Jo Voltz, Ava, won a St. Patrick’s Day contest at the Ava Senior Citizens Center Tuesday by dressing in all the green she could find. Jo said she was wearing some 18 different green items, including the dollar bill bow in her hair. “And,” she said, “I drive a green car.”

A 92nd birthday party was held Wednesday afternoon, March 11, for Clark Lambert, at his home.

Navy Airman Apprentice Henry L. Harris, son of Ronnie and Connie J. Kilburn of Ava, Mo. recently reported for duty aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, homeported in Norfolk, VA.

The fifth annual Mark Twain Conference Quiz Bowl was held at Bradleyville School on March 11. The Bradleyville high school team continued its winning streak by taking first place for the fifth year in a row.

RED BUD VILLAGE –– Ezra Mitchell and Buddy Hunt went fishing Friday the 13 at Kissee Mills, no luck-no fish.

50 Years Ago

March 16, 1967

Two middle-aged men took over $200 from the Spurlock Store and Post Office, located nine miles south of Ava on Highway 5, about 9:30 Monday night and have escaped local officers. Fred Spurlock, owner of the store, and an employee, James Sharp, were left lying face down on the floor with their hands bound behind them with an electrical cord torn from a television set in the store. Mr. Spurlock said that the man was holding a .32 caliber pistol part of the time, and at another time he used a Derringer. “He was a two-gun man,” Mr. Spurlock said.

A new insurance agency was opened here this week by Mr. and Mrs. Ted Sallee at 216 south Jefferson. The firm is Sallee Insurance Service.

Officers of the Ladies Golf Association at the Ava Country Club are Aileene Barnes, chair; Katherine Jackson, co-chair; Delores Lethco, secretary; Jean Barnes, treasurer; and Daisy Shull, historian.

In a real estate transaction com-pleted in Ava Saturday, Mrs. Mabel Thompson, 115 NW 5th Avenue, sold her farm on Route 1 to Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Watterson and sons. Mrs. Thompson and her husband, the late Arthur Thompson, bought the rural property, located in the Mt. Zion community northwest of Ava, 25 years ago and lived at the location ten years. Mr. Watterson and his family have been on the farm for a period of five years.

Wayne and Virginia Coats, United Farm Agency representa-tives of Ava, recently were named as “man and woman” of the year for the United Farm Agency. To obtain this award, the representatives must transact in excess of $250,000 in business within a 12-month period.

Airman Third Class Gary E. Ellison, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Ellison of Route 3, Ava, made a tour of Switzerland recently while stationed with the U.S. Air Force in Germany.

Ava clipped First Baptist of Ozark, 72-69 in overtime to capture the YMCA Church League basket-ball playoff last Thursday night. The Ava squad included Jim Fleetwood, Larry Silvey, Fred Bacorn, Ronnie Landsdown, Jim Campbell, Benton Stephens, Dale Russell and Don Sallee.

Mr. and Mrs. Harry Shannon observed their 63rd wedding anni-versary Sunday, March 5, at their home in Drury. They were married at Vanzant March 6, 1904 at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles David Barker.

W. Buchanan celebrated his 97th birthday, Jan. 30, at his home in Seymour with a dinner in his honor.

Two new employees in the Douglas County Welfare Office are Mrs. Faye Sims, Case Worker I, and Mrs. Janie Streight, Stenographer I.

P.F.C. Jerry F. Mainus, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charley Mainus of Route 2, Ava, is serving with the U.S. Army in Viet Nam. P.F.C. Mainus received the purple heart for being wounded by the enemy. His tour of duty will be over in November. He was recently promoted to Specialist Fourth Class.

75 Years Ago

March 19 1942

Thornton Singleton, 20-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. B. W. Singleton of Girdner who has been in the U.S. Navy the past two years, Saturday was learned to be among the missing in the battle of Java the last of February. There were two American ships lost in the action, the cruiser Houston and the destroyer John D. Pope. Young Singleton was on the Pope.

Warrants are being drawn this week in the office of the state auditor in favor of county treasurers for the March distribution of state school money. The amount of the apportionment for Douglas County is $32,079.19.

The Snoop at the Keyhole – Max Valentine relates a little incident that the Snoop thought might do to pass on. He and Fred Spurlock were killing hogs, and were down to the last porker, having experienced no trouble. This one decided to be just a little piggish, however, and ran under the corn crib. Max spotted the pig through a wide crack and went in search of a prod to influence the pig with. He returned to the crib, and seeing a dark form, proceeded to lambast what he thought to be the pig several times. The dark form emitted a large and loud yell, and Fred exclaimed, “Say, can’t you see it’s me under here.” Fred had crawled under the crib and traded places with the pig.

Warren Robertson began work Monday at the Carnation plant. Mr. Robertson was employed by the plant officials to replace Charles Yeoman who resigned early this month to accept a position with the Norman-Gentry Drug Company.

As a member of the Burrall Symphony Orchestra of Stephens College, Columbia, Mo. Marjorie Reynolds left the campus this week to participate in the orchestra’s annual spring tour. Bookings this year will include performances at Springfield, Quincy, and Chicago, Illinois. She plays timpani.

Did you ever notice in reading the court dockets, that occasionally someone is charged with “stealing chickens in the nighttime?” That always sounded rather peculiar, until informed that it was a much more serious offense to steal chickens in the nighttime than to steal them in the daytime. In Missouri, a man might steal chickens in the daytime and the worst punishment that would come to him would be a few months in jail on a misdemeanor charge. But, if he stole a single chicken, even the scrawniest old hen or the most bedraggled rooster in the entire flock in the nighttime, that one chicken would bring a penitentiary sentence. No other punishment that at least a year in prison for a night-time chicken thief.

ARNO –– A charivari was given Mr. and Mrs. Joe Sutherland Saturday night at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Lakey. Mr. and Mrs. Sutherland treated the crowd with candy and cigars.

Saturday afternoon Sammy Wiggins, who was celebrating his eleventh birthday anniversary entertained ten friends with a line party at the Avalon Theater. Boys present for the party were Larry Belt, Bobby Crain, Calvin Sutherland, Eddie Parker, Omer Walker, Robert Ellis, J.D. Ross, Jerry Garrison and Dean and Jimmy Jordan.

100 Years Ago

March 22, 1917

By hitting the bulls-eye with unerring skill from the standing, kneeling or sitting position, Dan Strong from Sweden, Douglas County, has qualified as a marksman in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to an official report from Washington. He recently made an excellent score at “slow and rapid” fire, winning the badge of marks-manship and an increase of pay.

Joe Hill and “Red” O’Daniel, two of the prisoners who escaped the Greene County jail recently and were captured in Douglas, Ozark and Wright counties, made a second daring attempt for liberty on Monday. The two prisoners were at once handcuffed. Later in the afternoon they were chained and will be kept in irons until they are sentenced in the criminal court Monday morning.

Capital punishment in Missouri is at an end. Governor Gardner has announced his intention to sign the Whitaker bill which passed the legislature and will abolish legal executions in the state.

Excepting the War of 1812, every big United States war began in April. Revolutionary War began April 19, 1775 at Concord and Lexington. War with Mexico was declared April 24, 1846. Black Hawk, greatest Indian War began April 21, 1831. Civil war began with attack on Ft. Sumter, April 12, 1861. Spanish American War de-clared April 21, 1838.

Last Thursday J.D. Harnden who lives just west of town sold a 14-month-old red Poll calf to Henry Strong of Silverton for $35.00.

The Hitchcock Canning Co. has purchased a canning site joining the railroad track just south of the water tank. However, they announce that they will can at the old factory location during the season of 1917.

The K.C.O.&S. Coach that was wrecked in January has been rebuilt and painted and was put into service yesterday. The Frisco coach that has been in service since the wreck was returned to that road this week. Mrs. Mary Ralls of Goodhope, who received a broken arm in the wreck in January was in town yesterday conferring with general manager, Jno. W. Byng of the road. Mrs. Ralls is asking damages from the railroad, and it is expected that an agreement will be reached soon.

125 Years Ago

March 17, 1892

A German scientist has invented a method whereby petroleum and similar built hydrocarbons can be rendered non-explosive.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah –– A trio of Ohio capitalists have made negotiations for piping natural gas from the wells at Lake Shore into the city. The deal includes a controlling interest in the gas company and a like interest in five million bonds. Work will begin soon and natural gas will be furnished consumers by September.

Every day’s session of Congress costs the country about $8,000 in salaries and expenses. Two-thirds of one day’s session was recently spent in cutting down West Point appropriations $1,800. Clearly one-third of another day’s session. Spending $1,000 to save $1,800 as the present Congress is proud of doing –– is a very economical road to bankruptcy.

The Boston Symphony concerts have become, in a way, sacred ceremonies at which even those not born with a musical ear must assist in becoming fashion.

A pickpocket must learn his business. He cannot succeed until he gets his hand in.

A great many men make money fishing for minnows while other are wasting their time fishing for whales.

One of Jim Martin’s livery teams ran away on Tuesday. Mr. Martin was driving in a buggy in company with Mose Hailey. The team took fright and before they were under control turned the buggy over and threw the occupants to the ground. Fortunately, both the men, though badly bruised, are still in the ring.

Money to Loan –– We are now able to furnish money on good real estate on favorable terms. The smallest loan is $300 and the smallest tract of land 80 acres. Terms made known on application. L.O. Hailey.

The “Eiffel cure” is now frequently ordered by Paris doctors for nervous maladies. The principle is that of inhaling the air from the top stage of the Eiffel Tower at regular intervals.

Whistler was paid only $800 for the portrait of his mother, though he had refused $2,800 for it at a private sale. The government is said to pay but $1,000 for the largest and most important painting considering the artist well re-paid by the honor of having a representative of his art in the Luxembourg.