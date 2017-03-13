Local Resident Named to Dean’s List at Olivet

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. –– Dexter Fish of Ava, Mo. was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2016 semester.

To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.