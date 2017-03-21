Jonathan Bernie Shrable, 80 years, 4 months, 6 days old, passed away on March 11, 2017 after a long illness at his home with his family by his side.

Bernie was born Nov. 5, 1936, in Vidette, Ark., to Roy Davis and Ora Ova (Talburt) Shrable.

On Dec. 20, 1957, Bernie and Celia May Howard were united in marriage in Birmingham, Mich., and to this union four children were born.

Bernie graduated from Harding College in 1960 with a bachelor of science degree.

He was a Christian and a member of Fordland Church of Christ. He had also served as a deacon in the Ava Church of Christ. His life was a wonderful example of Christian faith.

He was a retired Social Service case worker of Missouri Division of Family Services in Ava, Mo., for 33 years and had lived in the Ava area for over 50 years. He also was a dairy farmer for a short time and beef farmer most of his life. As a young man he taught school in Viola, Ark., and later in Norwood, Mo.

Bernie enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and especially the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. Bernie was fortunate to take many hunting trips to the west with his sons, grandsons, and other family and friends. Bernie spent many years coaching his sons’ little league baseball teams, and he had fond memories of those times. He took pride in working hard but made sure to spend time with his family and friends.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Eva Bush, Doris Durham, and Leitha Shrable; and one brother, Kenneth Shrable.

Bernie is survived by his devoted wife, Celia; four children, Eric Shrable, Dogwood, Mo., Janice Ellingson and husband, Jeff, Durango, Colo., Jeff Shrable and wife, Jo, Dogwood, Mo., and Jeannie Bright and husband, Bill, Bradford, Ark.; seven grand-children, Levi and wife, Angela Shrable, Kerre and husband, Tanner Clark, Wil and wife, Sarah Shrable, Ellie and husband, Taylor Rich, Jessica and husband, Ben Skinner, Megan Bright and Sierra Bright; six great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Jessie, Flint, Mattie, Tenley, and Nora; one twin brother, John Bernard Shrable, Butte, Mont.; and younger brother, Dean Shrable, of Mississippi; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Bernie will be Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Mo., with burial following in the Dogwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, March 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be Don Smith and Josh Romo. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be made to the Bernie Shrable Memorial Agriculture Scholarship Fund.

