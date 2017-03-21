Howard Lee Ridenour, born June 5, 1942, in Ava, Mo., went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 9, 2017, in Springfield, Mo. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Howard grew up in Ava, Mo., attending Ava Schools until graduation. He was very active in football, basketball and baseball throughout his education.

He met the love of his life shortly after high school and married Verna Raye Dollarhide on Aug. 27, 1963. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage. From this marriage four children were born: Denise Ann Copeland, Springfield, Mo., Sgt. Jeffrey Lee Ridenour (RET) and wife Terri, of Huntsville, Ala., Cathy Raye Mckee and husband Brad, of Willow Springs, Mo., and Howard Lee Ridenour II and significant other, Amy Hanners, of Springfield, Mo.

Howard was blessed with several grandchildren, Brandi Copeland, Erin Spencer and husband Wayne, Sean Michael, Chelsea Gwaltney and husband Mike, Hannah Stolba and husband Eric, Nicholas and Noah Ridenour, Brody and Tucker Mckee and Emma Hanners. He had four great-grandsons, Benjamin and Reid Gwaltney, Andrew Spencer and Eli Stolba. He is also survived by Dean Ridenour and wife Barbara, Jerry Ridenour and wife Betty, June Copas, Rick Ridenour and wife Christy, Greg Ridenour and wife Jan and many nieces and nephews.

Howard worked many hard years as a tire serviceman at Chappell Tires and many years hauling hay as well. He provided his family with a wonderful home filled with lots of love. He played as hard as he worked.

For many years, he was coach and pitcher of Pappy’s players playing countless softball games where he was happiest at. After retirement, he picked up his old pool stick and showed many how the game was won.

He volunteered and served on the board at the Doling Community/Senior Center. He delivered many meals to the homebound elderly and made sure they were provided for. He found his peace pounding the pavement on his beloved Harley, riding for hours with no destination in mind. He always returned home to his beloved wife Verna, never leaving Mommy’s side for long.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Lola Ridenour, brother Lowell Ridenour, sisters Peggy Ridenour, Donna Sue Emerick, Darlene Downs and brother-in-law Larry Copas.

He was loved by so many and will be missed always.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Burial followed in Eastlawn Cemetery. Visitation was Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.