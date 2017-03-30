Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle

“But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and forever, Amen,” II Peter 3:18.

This week I would like to encourage you if you would like to know more about our church and services to come visit. We would love for you to be a part of what the Lord has been doing in your community!

Thursday evening we all enjoyed the musicians and could feel the Lord’s presence in our worship of Him! We were blessed with some special singers. One woman had an amazing testimony to share of a healing confirmed by a x-ray that we had prayed for! Praise the Lord! We are talking a “suspicious” spot on her lungs disappeared! Wow! To God be all the glory! Rev. Jeff had an amazing anointed message we all needed to hear, “I said it, you read it, now believe it!” With scripture II Timothy 3:16-17, Rev. 22:9, 18-19, John 15:11, and John 16:12-15. Are we reading the “word”? Are we believing what we read? Do we apply it to our lives and live it? These are questions we should be asking ourselves. If you have the Holy Ghost on the inside you have power, many need to be believing that. Following the message we all found a place to pray.

Sunday morning service began with singing hymns to the Lord. Something the Lord has been speaking to me lately, when we sing these songs do we believe them? When you start applying all of church your worship will change. Rev. Jeff had an anointed word for us, “Put On Your Armor And Prepare Yourself” using scripture from Ephesians 6:14-18. This world is a battle, but the Lord gives us the tools to fight. You must get prepared, put on your armor, read your word, and be prayed up in the Holy Ghost because each one of us have a purpose and God will use us if we are ready!

Sunday evening service was held at Sparta Assembly of God as we started Revival there Sunday evening. Rev. Jeff had an anointed message on “Being In One Accord.” The Holy Ghost ministered on many and it was a wonderful start of Revival! Revival is scheduled through Wednesday this week and we are expecting God to move in a mighty way!

Come have church with us on the hill. We believe that Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever. We are located 7 miles from Ava on Hwy. 76. Midweek services on Thursday at 7, Sunday school at 10 and service at 11 and 6:30. Follow us on Facebook: Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle. If you have any questions please call Rev. Jeff at (417) 251-3198.

Be blessed – Rev. Jeff and Sister Melody Burkhart