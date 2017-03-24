Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle

Your most powerful testimony is how you treat others after the church service is over. True righteousness comes from an inner transformation by the Holy Ghost. “Let your light shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven,” Matthew 5:16.

Thursday evening service began with all singing and praising the Lord. Some testimonies were shared. One testified of how great God really is. Another testified of answered prayers and giving God all the glory! And another testified of seeing angels in a dream. There were special songs sang that blessed us all. Rev. Jeff had and anointed message from the Lord, “Unfinished Business” with text from Matthew 5:23-24, 1 Samuel 15:1-5, Joshua 10:15-27, and Luke 9:57-62. Do we have unfinished business for the Lord? Is there something He is telling you to do and you haven’t been obedient and done it? Sometimes we need to make our wrongs right. Unfinished business cost Saul the King of Israel his salvation when God sent an evil spirit upon him. Sometimes the enemy will try to bring up unfinished business and we should put our feet on the enemies neck and put an end to it! The devil will try to distract you from doing the Lord’s work! Following the message we all found a place to pray.

Sunday morning children’s Sunday school lesson was on Genesis 3. There was a lot of good discussion from the children and they enjoyed their craft. These kids are growing in the Lord and are excited to apply the Bible to their lives, we should all be so eager! Adult class read Genesis 41:37-57 and discussed how God had a plan for Joseph. Sunday morning service we all enjoyed singing hymns and praising the Lord with the children leading (and the children loved the microphones). Rev. Jeff had an anointed teaching on the “Gifts of the Spirit” with scripture I Corinthians 12:1-11. This was a great teaching of the gifts and how the “church” should be operating in them. As we grow in our walk with the Lord we should be seeking out the promises and gifts the Lord has given us. We (Christians) have all this power, but we are not using it! This was a great teaching and is needed very much in the “church” today.

Sunday evening service began with praising the Lord. We all enjoyed the special songs that were sang. Following, one testified of the joy she had felt all day after getting up in the morning and praying on her knees. She also testified of how her knees and legs didn’t hurt, normally she would of suffered leg cramps. God is so good!! Another testified of how we need roots planted deep in Christ. Without roots you can not stand! Get into a Spirit filled church and plant roots deep! She is thankful she has deep roots in the Lord. Following the leading of the Holy Ghost Rev. Jeff preached through Romans 7. We learned that God’s law reveals sin. When I thought I was alive, living in sin and doing whatever might feel good, I was dead. You see if I had died while living in sin I would of gone to hell and had eternal death. If we can get our mind into subjection we can overcome the mind. It starts with giving your life to Jesus and through Jesus Christ is our promise of eternal life! Following the word two came forward for prayer at the altar, they both found peace and one received a word of knowledge.

The Lord is doing exciting things here on the Hill! This Sunday evening service will be held at Sparta Assembly of God Church at 6 p.m. as Rev. Jeff begins Revival there! You’re invited! It is scheduled through March 29 at 7 p.m. nightly. Come have church with us, come expecting God to do something amazing! We have midweek service on Thursday evening at 7. Sunday School at 10 and service at 11. We are located 7 miles from Ava on Hwy. 76. Follow us on Facebook: Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle/Real Revival Ministries. Any questions call (417) 251-3198.

Be blessed- Rev. Jeff and Sister Melody Burkhart