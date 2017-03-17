Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle

Lift your hands in the sanctuary and bless the Lord. Psalms 134:2

Tuesday evening Rev. Jeff preached at First Pentecoastal Church at Chadwick. Rev Jeff preached an anointed message and we had one go to the altar to rededicate her life to Jesus before the preaching even started. Hallelujah!! Others received prayer for more of God and the Holy Ghost was present!

Thursday evening service began with singing hymns and praising the Lord. A few had testimonies. One testified of how thankful they are for a church family. Another testified of being amazed at all the Lord had done for him. And another testified of the Lord taking care of her and her family. Rev Jeff had an anointed word from the Lord, “It is time we measure up!” with text from Revelation 11:1-2. The message made us reflect on how we are measuring up. How is the temple of God measuring (the church)? How is the altar measuring? And how are “them that worship in the temple” measuring? Are people still getting saved in the temple? If not the Spirit of God isn’t there. Following the message we prayed for some and they were blessed.

Sunday morning adult Sunday school read and discussed Genesis 41:1-36. Children’s class discussed how it is their job to preach the gospel to every living creature, Mark 16:15. Service began with singing and praising the Lord. One testified of how the Lord took her in, when nothing else would work Jesus took care of her. Rev. Jeff had an anointed word from the Lord, “When the Holy Ghost comes upon us”. With text from Luke 1:39-42, 1 Samuel 10:5-7, and 1 Samuel 19:18-24. Are we letting the Holy Ghost have His way in church? Are we being obedient to what God calls us to do? When we are being obedient the Lord blesses us. Following the message we prayed for one that had an afflection and she received a blessing from the Lord.

Sunday evening service began with singing and praising the Lord. of the Lord keeping one safe Testimonies and taking care of her was shared. One in the congregation declared, “We are over-comers! Folowing the leading of the Holy Ghost Rev. Jeff preached through Romans 7:1-6. We learned God’s law = 1 man and 1 woman. When we give our hearts to Jesus we are no longer a slave to this world, we have a newness in the Spirit through Christ Jesus! Following the message one received prayer for presence so strong she found rest! God is just so amazing! I love the Holy Ghost!

Come and have church with us. We are a church that believes in the gifts from the Holy Ghost. We believe that Jesus still saves, heals, and delivers all who come to Him! We start Revival at Sparta Assemby of God with Rev Jeff preaching. We are located 7 miles from Ava on Hwy 76. Follow us on Facebook: Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle/Real Revival Ministries.