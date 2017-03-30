Highlonesome and Garrison

The rain Friday should pop up some mushrooms. People are looking, but I don’t know how successful they are. Mushroom hunting stories can get out of control like fish stories. Ha! We found one Sunday evening. I cooked some fish and took it to my sister, Sybil Harvill.

Brandon Morrison and friend stopped by and he had been doing some dozing. He sure is tall. I asked him if he was going to stop growing? He patted his tummy and said I am growing this way too, I need to be exercising. As most of us get older we are like Nadine on Larry’s Country Diner. Your muffin top becomes a pound cake. Most of us can relate to that.

Saturday we heard Claudine Sterner passed away. She and Randy recently moved to Sparta from their home at the end of UU toward Hwy. 125. Services will be this week here at Barnes Funeral Home in Ozark and another service and burial in Nebraska.

James and I visited John and Connie Siler Saturday. Their granddaughters, Ameras and Adalynn, spent Friday night through Sunday with them. Their parents, Brad and Patty, champeroned prom for kids from Willow Springs. They were going to the Branson Belle.

Louella Hall spent some time with her mother, Mary Gibson. She left Sunday, but plans to return shortly. Many know Mary as Mary Guerin.

Sunday we had 63 in attendance at Garrison Church. Lisa Ellison and I sang a special, Melany Stevens sang and a real treat was when Miss Mylea Bertoldie played the guitar and sang. James preached at 11 a.m. A bountiful dinner was served – smoked pork loin and all the fixings. At 2 p.m. Colton Jones was ordained to serve the Garrison Church. Twelve ordained attended – Bally and Clint Johnson, Troy Hull, Rick Jones, Jon Mitchell, Jeremy Gilbert, Jerry Mitchell, Gordon Jones, Bub Payne, Brett Stevens, Chris Bettis and James Orick.

Miss Kaylee Evans attended her prom at Dixie Stampede. Her mom, Amanda, spent a lot of hours at Thru the Grapevine, filling prom orders.

Brad and John Siler fixed Junior and Betty Halcomb a ramp out back attached to their deck on their home.

James had a chat with Terry ahd Gary Hall Saturday at where else, but Wal-Mart. We do lots of visiting at Wal-Mart.

The month of March sure passed fast. I guess by the time most read my column, it will be April. I have a feeling our garden is going to be difficult, and hard to grow anything. We put out plants and something ate them. They may tackly my onions next. Last time we put out sweet potatotes, something ate them. We are having lots of help in the garden, just the wrong kind. When I would get disgusted about losing something Mom would say if you were suppose to of had, you would of. I would worry about losing animals, but you can lose your profit. Life goes on as they say.

Lots of rain is good for the farmers and gardeners if the pest don’t eat it up.

Hope everyone has a blessed week and weekend.