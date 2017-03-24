Highlonesome and Garrison

Garrison Church extends a welcome to join us Sunday. Colton Jones will be ordained to serve as deacon, March 26. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. with church service 11 a.m. and dinner and ordination at 2 p.m. Please attend our services with us or if you go to your church, come on down for dinner. There is always plenty!

James and I were walking while Rachael Morrison along with family and friends were enjoying riding their four wheelers.

Doug Nelson visited Jerry Nelson along with Jerry’s children and grandchildren.

James and I visited Sybil Harvill and went to Junior and Betty Halcomb’s and we had a good visit.

Lisa Ellison who teaches at Ozark School was on spring break last week. She enjoyed her grandsons.

On St. Patrick’s Day we planted potatoes even though it was not in the right sign. My Dad used to say he planted in the ground.

Sunday 54 gathered at Garrison Church. Lisa and grandson, Wyatt Ellison, sang, then Lisa sang one song and Melany Stevens sang one and also sang the invitational song, Psalms, chapter 1-3, Anchoring Your Christian Life Into God.

Chris Bettis and friend has been fishing in tournaments, the last two times they came in 2nd. Fish are like the weather rather unpredictable, but if it’s a nice day it’s just nice to be outside on the lake.

Sunday night Chris Bettis led the testimony meeting and did a very good job. He read what testimony means and read scripture out of the Bible and than he testified and then most everyone testified. Pastor James read about some of the church history before Chris took the floor. We had good weekend services.

Louella Hall is in from Texas visiting her mom, Mary Gipson. Also a grandson and friend drove up from Texas. The Guerin family needs your prayers.

Alan Burkhart is in need of your prayers also and his family.

Have a good week.

Remember God loves you and He controls everything. I hope Monday morning I can say, gone fishen’.