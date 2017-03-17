Last Weeks News – The geese are going north and the grass is growing and flowers blooming. Gardening is in the air and minds of people. For me, it’s just in my mind. We got early lettuce and spinach and radishes sowed. The yo-yo weather just makes it hard to get in the mood.

James and I stayed with my brother, Junior Halcomb, Monday while Betty and their daughter, Connie Siler, ran some errands. I visited my sister, Sybil Harvill last week. She is still having back trouble. Remember Junior, Betty and Sybil in your prayers.

Sunday at Garrison Church 76 were in attendance. Mary Guerin Gibson needs prayer as her test came back and the results not good. Several of her family was at church today. Mary played the piano for the congregational singing. I know it meant a lot for her family to see her play. That’s everlasting memories.

Lisa Ellison sang and she and grandson, Wyatt, sang a special. Miss Mylea Bertoldi played and sang. She is learning to play the piano. Her dad is a singer and plays in a band that travels. He use to be with Roy Clark. I don’t know who he is with now.

Ordination at Garrison Church to ordain Colton Jones for a deacon will be Sunday, March 26 with dinner at 12:30 p.m. and ordination at 2 p.m. Everyone welcome.

No night services for that Sunday.

Last week a lot of noise was heard on UU hwy. Some folks knew and some didn’t that heard what it was. A old model pickup was stolen and they blew a tire and run it off the road. The pickup and trailer it was on was found on the other UU going toward Bradleyville just off T hwy. I guess you can say never a dull moment around Highlonesome. Things get quiet and then here it comes again.

This Weeks News – Friday we went out to Wildwood music store to visit Bob and Dee Hammons. Bob is having back trouble and needs prayer for a fast recovery. We had an errand to run. We went in at McDonald’s and enjoyed visiting Rev. Lee and Wilma Hampton. They celebrated 59 years together. They were married on Feb. 28.

Remember Bob and Dee’s brother-in-law, Rev. Gale Osburn.

Garrison Church has 56 in attendance Sunday. Melany sang a special and it was good to see people around the altar praying.

Leon (Juicy) Coffer passed away, our sympathy sent to the family. And the Ilene Easley family as well. Her daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Doug attended church services at Garrison Sunday.

I finally went to the doctor for my sinus trouble. I have had it for months.

Saturday evening, David Halcomb visited us, sure passes the time by. We had some good stories to tell each other and had some good laughs.

Cody and Tammi Guerin and family were in Arkansas visiting her folks and sent pictures back of the kids playing in the snow. Sunday while going to church, the farther we drove, the more snow.

Chris Bettis fished a tournament Saturday and they got snowed on. They took 2nd place.

Monday we got some of the poor man’s fertilizer. The snow looks clean and pretty.