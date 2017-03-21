Henry Franklin Morgan, son of the late Charles and Fannie (Best) Morgan, was born July 28, 1933 in East St. Louis, Ill., and departed this life on March 8, 2017 in Mountain Grove, Mo.

Henry graduated from Staunton, Illinois High School and attended some college. He married Shirley Frey on Nov. 14, 1951, in Paragould, Ark., and they were married for 65 years. Five children were born to this union.

Henry was a licensed electrician, an occupation he worked at for many years. Henry was an electrical inspector for the state of Illinois and was a licensed locksmith and gunsmith in his spare time.

He enjoyed raising and racing Standardbred horses. He also raised and showed purebred dogs. He enjoyed building cars and racing. He also liked to hunt, fish, camp, and spend time with his family. He was a licensed pilot and liked to spend time flying. Henry served as a Boy Scout leader for many years. Henry enjoyed country life and time spent on his farm.

Besides his parents, Henry was preceded in death by four brothers, Harry, Charles, Lewellen, and James; three sisters, Irene, Lois, and an infant sister; one sister-in-law, Lorraine Bruhn; and by one grandchild, Jason Slightom.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Morgan, of the home; three sons, Bruce Morgan and his wife, Bev, of Glendale Heights, Illinois, Mark Morgan and his wife, Venus, of Dardanelle, Ark., and Chris Morgan and his wife, Karen, of Girard, Ill.; two daughters, Sherrie Theel of Girard, Ill., and Michele Wilkinson and her husband, John, of Mountain Grove, Mo.; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends who will all miss him greatly.

Memorial services for Henry Morgan will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the home of John and Michele Wilkinson, 990 Sunshine Drive in Mountain Grove, Mo. Officiating the service will be Rev. Shawn Burgess.

Song selections will be “Footprints In The Sand”, “I’ll Fly Away”, “The Car”, and “My Heart Will Go On.” Mr. Morgan was cremated under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove, Mo.