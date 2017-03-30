Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center

Hello from our joyful home to yours! Spring is definitely here with all the rain and thunderstorms.

Saturday we were joined with Lola Mayberry, Norma Stillings, and another guest from our wonderful community. It is so nice seeing some new faces coming in and joining us for singing and piano playing. Tom Hawkins led in our Saturday church, thank you sir! Later on the Holy Ghost Church came in. Our Saturdays are always a delight! Sunday our church for the week was from Redbank, what joy.

Monday we had Bible study with Bro. Jeff Smith in the morning, then we were blessed with Sara from Three Rivers Hospice to call Bingo for us while Kaila ran to Redbud Village and called Bingo for them.

Tuesday we started our day with morning exercise then Ken Thomas came in and played for us. That afternoon Evelyn Harper came in and called Bingo for us, then all of us ladies lined up to get our manicures.

Wednesday we made a big batch of homemade salsa in our cooking club. Fresh vegetables is the only way to go when you really want a flavorful salsa! We ended our day with a round of Bingo then what the Bible Says, afterwards we lounged around and chit-chatted like school kids.

Thursday, Shelly from Integrity brought us Daylight doughnuts and we all gathered around sipping coffee and munching on those delicious treats while we played trivia with Shelly. Nothing goes better with coffee than made fresh doughnuts!

Friday Edgar and Sharon came in with the 1st Sonshine Group, we gave them quite the crowd! After lunch we played a round of Bingo then Kaila brought out the ice cream cart and went round and round handing out ice cream. You can never go wrong with ice cream!

We would like to welcome Micheal Fields into our home. We are pleased to meet you!

Our deepest sympathys to the friends and family of Neva Vinson.

May you all have a wonderful week and don’t forget your umbrella! It is the season for rain, rain, rain!

From our home to your home, with great love from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, Mo.