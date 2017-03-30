Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. John Weisbrod greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Prayer was led by Bro. Mac. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Sunday school classes began. Bro. Bob greeted all with a good morning to all. He used scripture from Luke 18:9-30. The title of our lesson was “Who Then Can Be Saved.” The key verse was Luke 18:26. The lesson objectives, “To Possess,” “To Rejoice,” “To Determine.” It was a good lesson.

We sang Happy Birthday to Carla and Gregg’s granddaughter, Sophia. The young ones gathered the Coins For Christ. It was then time to sing for the Lord. We took up the church offering with Bro. Gregg asking the blessing on it. We had specials from the congregation.

Bro. Gregg opened the service with some comments and prayer. He used scripture from I Corinthians 9:24-27, “Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? “So run, that ye may obtain.” It was a good message from the Lord. We closed with a song and prayer. Bro. Lonnie Eaves dismissed us in prayer and blessed the food.

We had our monthly singing Saturday night. We had lots of good music. Remember, it is the fourth Saturday night of the month. Come and join us for a good time and good fellowship. It begins at 7:00 p.m.

We had youth night for the evening service. I was unable to attend, but I am sure they had a good time.

Our revival begins April 10-14. Put it on your calendar.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.