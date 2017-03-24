Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. John Weisbrod greeting all with a good morning to all. We had prayer requests. Prayer was given by Bro. John Hamilton. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. It was then time to sing for Jesus. Sunday school began with the classes starting. Bro. Bob greeted all with a good morning. The name of the lesson was “A Striking Contrast.” We used scripture from Luke 16:19-31. The key verse was Luke 16:24. The lesson objectives were to live, to take, and to remind. We had a good lesson. The young ones gathered the Coins For Christ. It was then time to sing for the Lord. We sang some great hymns. We gathered up the church offering. We had many good specials.

Bro. Gregg made some comments. Jesus has the table spread. He led in prayer and used John 12:26-28 for the message. It was a very good message from the Lord. We had a song and altar prayer. We were dismissed with prayer and also a blessing on the food and fellowship to follow.

We had our monthly dinner and fellowship. We had several from Church of the Living God that came and joined us.

Our evening service began with Bro. Gregg asking for prayer requests and praise reports. We gathered for our prayer circle. Sister Shirley led in prayer. It was then time to sing for the Lord. We had specials from several. We had testimonies from many. Bro. Gregg prayed and used Joel 2:30-32 for his message. It was a very good service and we had a song and was dismissed in prayer by Bro. John Weisbrod.

Saturday night, March 25th will be our monthly singing at 7:00 p.m. Come and join us for good music and fellowship and finger food.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.