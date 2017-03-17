Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests with Sister Juanita blessing them with prayer. We had the pledges to the flag and to the Bible. Bro. Bob greeted all with a good morning. We had the Sunday school lesson from Luke 15:1-32. Title to the lesson “seeking the Lost” the key verse Luke 15:7. Lesson objectives were “To Appreciate” “To Rejoice” and “To Avoid”. We gathered the offering for the Lord with Bro. Gregg blessing them. We had specials from, Sister Juanita, Bro. John Weisbrod, Bro. Mac, Sister Sara, Bro. Don and Sister Misty. Good specials.

Bro. Gregg opened with prayer. He used scripture from Saint John 19:33-36 and Psalms 22:126. He gave us a good message from the Lord. We had a song and altar prayer. We were dismissed in prayer by Sister Juanita.

Our evening service began with our prayer requests and prayer circle. Prayer was by Bro. John Hamilton. We sang for the Lord and had specials from Sister Juanita. Bro. Don and Sister Misty. The specials are so good. We enjoy them so much.

Bro. Gregg was getting ready to show us some movies on a mission trip to Bolivia. It was continued from last week, very intersting. We were dismissed in prayer by Sister Juanita.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.