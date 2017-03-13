Greitens Talks Funding, Budget, Corrections at Press Meeting

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Eric Greitens discussed a wide range of issues, from higher education budget cuts to lack of funding for Missouri road repairs, during a meeting with journalists Thursday.

After opening with a reference to the Thursday announcement of a firearms and outdoor recreation company moving its distribution center to Boone County and an overview of some of his priorities, the governor opened the floor to questions from reporters at the event organized by the Missouri Press Association and The Associated Press.

Higher education cuts

In his proposed 2017-18 budget, Greitens recommended $40 million in cuts to the University of Missouri System and almost $160 million in cuts for higher education statewide.

Despite the proposed cuts, Greitens said he doesn’t want to see in-state tuition increase and blamed politicians for the current state of the budget.

“I don’t want to see students paying for the mistakes of politicians,” he said.

Greitens also attributed much of the UM System’s budget woes to waste, not funding. He announced that he is meeting next week with the presidents and campus leaders of several Missouri higher education institutions to talk about ways to save money.

He pointed to Purdue University, which has kept tuition rates flat, as an example for Missouri to follow.

Purdue owes some of its success to its aggressive out-of-state student recruitment program . Bringing in more out-of-state students, who pay more than double what in-state students pay, allows the university to suppress in-state costs.

Transportation funding woes

The Missouri Department of Transportation has repeatedly called for more funding for Missouri’s roads and bridges. Of the nearly 10,400 bridges in Missouri, around 860 are rated “poor” by the Federal Highway Administration.

The department said they’re “treading water,” burning through cash reserves to simply maintain the current system.

Greitens said the solution to funding the more than $700 million in priority improvements needed to properly fix the state’s roads lies in the overall economy.

“What we’re going to have to do is get the economy moving again,” he said.

Greitens would not pin an infrastructure plan to a specific date but said the solution instead lies in loosening regulations and legislation such as “right-to-work,” which he said will stimulate the economy and lead to more investment in infrastructure.

Much of MoDOT’s funding, though, comes from a combination of a gas tax and federal funding, with a small fraction coming from general revenue.

Inauguration finances

Greitens refused to commit to releasing the list of donations for his inauguration ceremonies, breaking with the tradition established by the last two governors.

The inauguration was funded by a nonprofit organization founded by Greitens. Non-profits are not required to release donor names or donation amounts.

Govs. Matt Blunt and Jay Nixon both released the names of donors and the amounts given for their inaugurations. Nixon raised funds through his campaign committee, which is required to report such information to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Greitens said he felt releasing the list of donors, sans donation amounts, fulfilled his responsibility. When asked if he would ever consider releasing the amounts, Greitens was non-committal.

“I would be happy to talk to the inauguration committee about (releasing the list of donations) again,” he said. “But right now, the plan that we have is to release the list that we released.”

Department of Corrections

Greitens also tackled the issue of Missouri’s Department of Corrections. The department has been under fire recently for allegations of cover-ups of sexual harassment and sexual assaults, as well as fostering an environment of psychological and physical abuse.

The governor said he has high hopes for the new director of the Department of Corrections, Anne Precythe, who replaced George Lombardi in the wake of the scandals that broke earlier this year.

He said a new method of incarceration is needed in Missouri, focusing more on rehabilitation.

“We need to build a Department of Corrections that actually corrects things,” Greitens said. “So, we’re going to build a system where … from the first day that somebody enters the prison system, we’ve got a plan in place and programs in place so that they can leave prison, come out, get a job, pay taxes, and if they have kids, become a role model to their kids. Right now, we don’t have that plan, that program, that system in place.”

He also said effort is needed to boost morale through the ranks of the department.

“We need to do some work to get to all of the front-line folks who are doing hard work and often putting their own safety at risk on behalf of all of us to keep us safe,” Greitens said. “We need to get down and let them know, as I and Anne (Precythe) have, that change is on the way.”