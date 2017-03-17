Girdner Church

It’s a very snowy day, this Tuesday at my house. Love it! Here we have had all this great spring weather and now we are getting winter. No complaints from me, just a little different and surprising. Snow is beautiful falling to me.

We have a prayer request from our church for lots in need today. Bro. Leon is in the hospital today and would appreciate everyone’s prayers. Anyone that knows our Leon can probably put him with the song, The Lighthouse. He has sang this song ever now and again ever since I first started at Girdner, and he for sure has been a lighthouse, showing many the light of God shining thru in his life. So remember him and his family as they go thru this little trial, and we will give thanks to God for his healing touch and fast recovery thru it all. We have others in our church and round the community we ask you to remember in prayer as well. Please continue to remember my two niece’s , Barb and Sharolette and their families.

We had our singing Sunday night. Our young ones have been taking extra part in the singing. We sure appreciate the work all the teachers are doing with the little ones. It’s so good to see them take part in the service’s. Sis. Lesley had worked with them on a song, and they sang for us, and it was a real blessing. Charlee and Monte sang with dad, and Gage sang with mom. Then Jozie and Journey sang one for us and was all such a blessing!

Sunday morning our message was from John 7:37-39 Lots of the beginning of the chapter was touched on as well. In 37, Jesus says, that if any man thirst, let him come unto me, and drink. He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water. We see so many today who are so beaten down with things in their life that keep then burdened down, and searching for things and ways to get them out of the messes they are in. When all they need is Jesus in their lives and he will be that, that have been searching for. He will be that living water that takes care of any thirst we might ever have.

I read something today, that I’d like to share with you all.

There was an old Cherokee teaching his grandson about life. “A fight is going on inside me.” he said to the boy. “It is a terrible fight, and it is between two wolves. One is Evil, he is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego.” He continued, “The other is Good. He is Joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, & faith. That same fight is going on inside of you… and inside every other person too.” The grandson thought about it for a minute, and then asked his grandfather, “Which wolf will win?” The old Cherokee simply replied, “The one you feed.”

I hope you all will join me in praying for those who may be fighting a battle, that they too would choose the good one. Jesus is the one true GOOD answer. We need to feed ourselves with more about him and all he would have us learn from his word and studies. Remember our young ones and teens as they face these wolves in their lives, sometimes more than we ever know about. They need a hedge of prayer surrounding them everyday. God bless each and everyone.