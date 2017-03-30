Gentryville Church

Wednesday evening Bible study was led by Randy Joe Stout, with the subject being “Trees and Fruit” using scriptures: Matthew 12:33, Proverbs 18:21, 4-7.

We had two of our granddaughters with us all weekend, Caydee Burton and Skylar Spencer.

Saturday afternoon Al Dickerson and Yolanda “Lonnie” VanAlstyne were married at the church with their reception following in Mtn. Grove.

Sunday morning we had 40 in attendance. Joe Heitz led Sunday school, the subject was “Those Who Love God” from Romans 8:28.

Special music was by Tom and Leila Barker and Bevy Moore.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message from Mark 4:36-41.

Sunday evening special music was an instrumental by Jeff Hubbard, “In The Garden.”

Pastor Gary brought the evening message of, “What Are You Worth?” from I Peter 1:13-20.

Special prayer requests go out this week for Beverly Tetrick, the Proctor children, the Kyle Smith family, Chase Blakey, Caidence and Conner Johnson, Eric Smith, Willie Crawford, Beth and Joey Kennedy, Eldon Bice, Donna Bannister, Jean Sprague, Jeff Hubbard, Leon Potter, and many unspoken.

Service times are Wednesday evening Bible study 7:00, Sunday school 10:00, Sunday morning worship 11:00, Sunday evening worship 6:00. Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785.

“Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me.”