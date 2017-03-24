Gentry Church

After prayer and singing, we studied in Sunday school class on how we can manifest in God’s love, if we will think and act according to the scriptures, our relationship with God will show by love we have for others.

Our special songs were by Ramona Henning and Pastor Bill Comer.

A 50th year anniversary party was given for Charlie and Glenda Miller Saturday night and best wishes go out to them.

Gentry will be hosting an ice skating trip to Jordan Valley Park April 1 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Springfield.

On Saturday the 25th at 9 a.m. there will be a spring cleaning day at the church.

My granddaughter, Hannah Reich, from Branson spent a few days with me last week. She was on spring break from her teaching job at Trinity Christian School.

Remember in prayer all the requests mentioned in church and some were for Beverly Tetrick, Vickie Miller, Ramona Henning, Carlene Jackson and Doug Miller.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Luke, chapter 23. While on the cross Jesus said Father forgive them for they know not what they do. Be obedient and love God, you will do things that are right and you will be going home.

In our evening service, our special songs were by trio of Wanda Casady, Rod and Joanne Welker and one by Pastor Comer.

The evening message was from I Thessalonians, chapter 5. Pray, comfort and support the people who are drawn away by circumstances in their life. Be happy in your faith and always give thanks.