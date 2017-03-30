Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Bro. Lyle Wright.

Sunday school lesson was Who Than Can Be Saved from Luke 18:19-30 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Specials by Hunter Stewart, Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Sue Wright and daughter. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He prayed then read Ezekiel 1:1-14, 28, John 14:15-26 and Romans 8:1-6. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Carolyn Thompson.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Sister Vera Dixon. We sang several songs. Specials by Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message and prayer was given by Sister Diane Strunks. He read I Samuel 3:1-10, I Corinthians 1:26-29 and Acts 2:37-39. After a good message we sang.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Monday were Debbie Ritter and Lena and Terrill Ingram. Tuesday, Debbie Ritter again visited Elsie. Wednesday Karan and Easton Vinson and Lena Ingram took time to see Ms. Atchison. Debbie Ritter was at Elsie’s on Friday. On Saturday, Charla, Silas, Mason, Colt and Mack Heinlein, Terrill and Lena Ingram visited Elsie. Those visiting Elsie on Sunday were Noel and Donna Atchison and Lena Ingram.