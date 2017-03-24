Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as Superintendant and prayer was given by Sister Janiece Moore.

Sunday school lesson was found in Luke 16:22-31 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Prayer was given by Bro. Mitchelle Cotrone. Specials by Ferne Cooper, Janice Cotrone and Lena Ingram. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Psalms 103:1-22. He prayed. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Annabell Walker.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Sister Naida Haden. We sang several songs. Prayer was given by Bro. Ronnie Epps. Specials by Lena Ingram, Sue Wright, Raymond Haden, Ferne Cooper and Janice Cotrone. Bro. Mitchelle Cotrone brought the message. He read Ephesians 5:1-33. After a good message he prayed. We sang and then were dismissed by Sister Vera Dixon.

Visiting Elsie Atchison Saturday was her son, Lowell, from Kansas. She hadn’t seen him for almost two years. Those visiting that day were Lowell, Chris, Lila, Noel, Donna, Brandon, Jessica, Wayland, Tentron, Amber and Grason Atchison, Charla Heinlein, Jim Doll, Andrea Moore, Peyton, Hunter, and Andrew Stewart, Terrill and Lena Ingram.

Visiting Sunday were Brad, Bridgett and Myson Loveless and Peyton Ingram.