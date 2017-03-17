Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing a song. Ronnie Epps took over as Superintendent and prayer was by Sister Lena Ingram. Sunday school less was Luke 15:2, 3, 4, 12, 13, 17, 18, 20, 28, 29, 31, 32 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson. We sang several songs and had prayer by Bro. Mitchel Cotrone. Specials were by Fern Cooper, Mitchel Cotrone, Annabell Walker, Diane Strunks and Lena Ingram. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He prayed, then read Psalms 48:1-7, Matthew 14:15-20 and Mark 8:1-9. After a good message, we sang a song and were dismissed by Sister Fern Cooper.

Church started Sunday night with prayer then we sang several songs then we had prayer by Bro. Ronnie Epps. Specials were by Lena Ingram and Raymond Haden. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message, he read John 15:1-11, his theme was “The Value of Abiding”. After a good message, we sang a song and as it was birthday and anniversay celebration night we sang happy birthday to Ronnie Epps and Naida Haden.

We were dismissed by Sister Naida Haden.

Elsie Atchisons visitors this week were Debbie Ritter, Terrill, Lena Ingram, Karan Vinson, Noel Atchison and Charla Heinlein .