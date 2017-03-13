Eminence Scores 21 of 29 4th Quarter Points at the Line To Beat Bradleyville in State Sectional Feb. 28

To say the game can be won or lost at the free throw line became very true for the Eminence Redwings in the state sectional game against Bradleyville at Mtn. Grove last week. Eminence won the game 75-69.

Eminence scored 21 of its 29 fourth quarter points at the free throw line on Feb. 28 to knock the Bradleyville Eagles out of state play in Class 1.

Eminence was 21-for-24 at the line in the fourth quarter and 27-of-32 in the second half.

By contrast, the Redwings only made two of seven shots at the line in the first half. Bradleyville held a 27-24 lead at halftime.

The Eagles also shot well from the charity stripe but, unfortunately for the Bradleyville guys, they had far fewer opportunities. Bradleyville was 4-for-4 at the line in the fourth quarter and 14-of-21 for the game.

Four Eminence players scored in double figures, led by Ethan Drake with 19 points. Drake was 9-for-11 at the line and sank two 3-point shots.

Wade Dyer score 18 for the Redwings and was 11-of-12 at the line in the fourth quarter.

Grant Dyer had 17 points for Eminence and Trent McBride, the team’s big 6-foot-6 sophomore, had 13 points. Robert Keeling and Kyndal Copeland had four points each to complete the scoring for Eminence.

Bradleyville was led by Alex Lehmann, 6’7″ senior, with 22 points. Caiden Cash added 16 and Jarell Yeary had 11 for the Eagles.

Others scoring for Bradleyville were C.J. Horsey 9, Brady Rogers 8, and Trey Boyd 3.

Three seniors, Boyd, Lehmann and Yeary all fouled out in the Eminence game as the Redwings wore a path to the free throw line in the second half.

Bradleyville got to the state sectional game by defeating Dora 77-44 to win the Class 1 District 4 championship on Feb. 24.

Five Bradleyville players scored in double figures in that game, led by Horsey with 17. Lehmann had 13, Yeary 12, and Rogers and Cash had 11 points each.

Others scoring for the Eagles were Josh Fischer 5, Riley Combs 4, Trey Boyd 2 and Caleb Blair 2.

Junior Robert Vigdal led Dora with 17 points including three baskets from behind the 3-point arc.

Others scoring for the Falcons were Davin Hambelton 8, Tanner Hoover 7, Kaleb Harris 5, Austin White 4 and Brent McKemie 3.

Eminence was eliminated by Advance in state play at VanBuren on March 4.