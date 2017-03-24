Eastern Gate and Around the Mountain

It is time for me to get caught up on some news here on our mountain. We had our Ladies LIFT night on the third Thursday and had a good Bible discussion. We had two young ladies join us this time and it is nice to start sharing and learning as young as possible.

Sunday night was our youth night and we had several young kids there. We played a game of Bible “wheel of candy”. We can’t call it fortune, because we handed out candy for getting the phrases from the Bible correct. I think everyone had a good time, including the adults as they tried to guess the puzzles as well. After the games, we had our usual church service of songs and preaching, then we ate and visited with each other.

I had the privilege of keeping my grandkids a couple of days last week during spring break, I even got to watch my newest miss Baylor. Courtney and Rilee sure enjoyed babysitting her. We did miss Braxton though.

This Friday night is our singing night at Eastern Gate and sure hope you are making plans to come and join us for lots of good singing and fellowshipping together.

There is always a way to praise God for something He has done for you. We can never do more for God than he does for us. So make sure you are taking time for Him. Till next time, take care.