Dean and LaCinda Higley legal

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, Dean C. Higley and LaCinda K. Higley, husband and wife, grantors, by their deed of trust dated March 28, 2008, and recorded on April 4, 2008, in Document/Book number 080716, Pages 1-7 in the office of the Recorder of Deeds for Douglas County, Missouri, conveyed the following-described property located in Douglas County, Missouri, to-wit:

THAT PART OF THE E ½ NW ¼ NE ¼ OF SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 16, LYING NORTH OF “A” HIGHWAY WHERE NOW LOCATED.

THAT PART OF THE W ½ NW ¼ NE ¼ OF SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 16, LYING NORTH OF “A” HIGHWAY WHERE NOW LOCATED.

SUBJECT TO RIGHT OF WAY FOR STATE HIGHWAY “A”, AS IT NOW RUNS.

EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING:

ALL THAT PART OF THE NW ¼ NE ¼ IN SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 16 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NE CORNER OF THE NW ¼ NE ¼, THENCE WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY APPROXIMATELY 685 FEET TO A CORNER POST, THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY APPROXIMATELY 325 FEET TO A CORNER POST, THENCE EAST APPROXIMATELY 685 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY TO A CORNER POST, THENCE NORTH 325 FEET TO A CORNER POST WHICH IS THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, ALL IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI.

To a Trustee named in said deed of trust, in trust, to secure the payment of one note in said deed of trust described; and

WHEREAS, default was made and still continues in the payment of said note;

NOW THEREFORE, at the request of the legal holder of said note, who has elected to declare the entire debt due and payable, the undersigned Successor Trustee, in accordance with the provisions of said deed of trust, will sell the property above described at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash, at the North Front Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 SE 2nd Ave, in the City of Ava, Douglas County, Missouri, on Monday, April 10, 2017, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. in the forenoon and 5:00 p.m. in the afternoon and as near to 1:00 p.m. in the afternoon as is practical for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the cost of executing this trust.

Conway Hawn

Successor Trustee

(417) 967-1036

P.O. Box 499

Houston, Missouri 65483

Published: March 16, 23, 30, and April 6 of 2017.

Notice

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

03-16-26-4t