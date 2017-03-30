County Line

I send my sympathy to the family of Gladys Long.

Debra Reed of Kansas called this week.

Danny Bushong has been working in Nebraska this week. He will start his chemo treatments next week.

Bryse Dodson, Quin Breeding and Macee Breeding have all been sick this week and visited the doctor.

Tiffany and Miguel Ayala, Garrett, Grant, Isaac, Isaiah, Adela, Brittany Torres and Lynnox spent Sunday to Thursday in Branson.

Donna came by several days this week.

The wind blew some of my shingles up Friday night and my roof leaked.

Megan Goforth attended prom in Branson on Saturday evening as a guest of CJ Ayers, who was crowned prom king.

Chase Dodson played baseball several nights this week. Mike and Bryse attended all of them. He also fished in a tournament on Saturday.

David and Donna went to get groceries Saturday morning.

Get well wishes to Lloyd Tate and Beverly Tetrick.

Max and Kathy Stephens visited with John and Jo Stephens this week.

Donna attended the Promenade along with Keith and Melanie Breeding and Macee Saturday evening.

Donna, Quin, Macee, Bryse and I all had dinner Saturday evening at Autumn’s and listened to Backyard Bluegrass.

Quin and Macee spent Saturday night with David and Donna. Quin also went to church with them Sunday morning.